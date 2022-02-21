Panasonic is launching the Lumix GH6 tonight - watch the launch LIVE here!

It's official: the Panasonic Lumix GH6 will be unveiled today 21 February at 20:00 EST / 22 February 01:00 GMT / 12:00 AEST.

This will mark the first full reveal of not only the Panasonic GH6 body – which thus far has only been glimpsed in shadowy teaser images like the one above – but also the camera's full specifications, which until now have only been hinted at.

Those who want to watch the livestream and find out the new spec of this new flagship as and when can view the launch below: