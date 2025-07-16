HUGE $1,200 off recently announced Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 & Flip 7

If you’ve been holding out for the next generation of foldable phones, Samsung has just dropped the perfect excuse to make your move.

The brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are now available for preorder, and the deals on offer this weekend are among the biggest we’ve ever seen. Samsung is leading the pack with up to $1,200 off through a mix of trade-in bonuses and Samsung Store credit, making it possible to walk away with a phone and accessories for next to nothing.

Samsung’s direct preorder offer includes a free storage upgrade across both models and up to $1,000 off the Fold 7 or $600 off the Flip 7 when you trade in an eligible device. That alone is impressive, but even if you’re not trading in, there’s still up to $300 in Samsung Store credit up for grabs – perfect for picking up Galaxy Buds, a fast charger, or a protective case to go with your new foldable.

Free storage & up to $1,000 off with trade-in

Samsung’s launch deal on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 includes a free storage upgrade, up to $1,000 off with trade-in, or $300 in credit if you skip the trade.

Shop the offer here Verizon is offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 with an unlimited plan, or up to $1,100 off with a trade-in – enough to get the Flip 7 for free.

Shop the offer here. AT&T is offering up to $1,100 off the Galaxy Z Flip 7 or Fold 7 with a trade-in and unlimited plan, plus an extra $200 in credit if you order online.

Shop the offer here.

The big three US carriers – Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile – are all trying to outdo each other with aggressive preorder promotions of their own. Trade-in rebates of up to $1,100 mean you can technically get a Galaxy Z Flip 7 for free, and there are additional perks like BOGO deals and discounts for switching. The caveat? You’ll need to be tied to one of their more expensive unlimited data plans to qualify, which makes Samsung’s unlocked route a lot more appealing for those who prefer flexibility.

Both phones themselves are cutting-edge upgrades. The Fold 7 is slimmer and lighter than before, with an even brighter display and beefier productivity features. The Flip 7 adds serious cooling and stamina upgrades while keeping its pocketable charm. With both phones running the new Snapdragon chip and Samsung’s most refined foldable software yet, this is the most compelling generation we’ve seen so far.

With preorder deals this good, it’s hard to imagine them sticking around for long. Whether you’re after an unlocked foldable direct from Samsung or looking to leverage your trade-in through a carrier, this weekend is shaping up to be your best shot at getting the Z Fold 7 or Flip 7 for less – or in some cases, for nothing at all.