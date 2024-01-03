CES 2024: Everything you need to know about the camera and tech showcase

CES 2024, the biggest technology event in the world, is taking place next week – and it's going to be the site of some huge announcements in the world of electronics.

As always (at least, when there's not a pandemic), CES 2024 will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada and runs from January 09-12. Last year saw 117,000 visitors and 3,200 exhibitors at the event, including the biggest technology giants such as Google and Microsoft.

Of specific interest to us, of course, are the imaging giants who are participating at this year's show: Canon, Nikon, Sony, Panasonic, Fujifilm and Adobe. While CES 2024 is a general technology showcase, not one dedicated to photography or videography in specific, it has been used as a launchpad for cameras and imaging tech. And with both video and AI being cornerstones of this year's event, we're sure to see some exciting launches.

Full details on the show can be found at the CES website. For now, here's what we're excited about and what we expect to see…

When is CES 2024?

CES 2023 will take place in its traditional home of Las Vegas, Nevada, running from Tuesday January 09 to Friday January 12.

The event emanates from the Las Vegas Convention Center. If you're in the area, attendance details are on the CES website.

What do we expect at CES 2024?

Sony

(Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

Word has it that Sony could announce five cameras this year, among them the Sony A1 II, A7S IV, FX3 II and ZV-E10 II. With all of these featuring headline video capabilities, it would certainly be the right time and place to debut at the video-obsessed CES.

Personally I think it's waaaaaay too early for a Sony A1 successor, though with a new rumor that the company could replace the Sony A7S III (and the A7S line altogether) and the Sony FX3 with the FX3 II, this feels like a new pillar that would be well-cemented in Las Vegas.

Panasonic

(Image credit: Panasonic / Biel)

There's been plenty of chatter about replacements for the Panasonic S1 / S1R, Panasonic S1H and Panasonic GH6. And given that the company launched the Panasonic S5X and S5 IIX last January, it's entirely possible that an S1R II, S1H II and GH7 could be revealed at CES 2024.

Of course, as a general tech giant, we could see plenty of other adjacent imaging breakthroughs. At last year's show Panasonic announced "life changing" smart glasses, made in conjunction with Biel Glasses, using AI to help users with impaired vision.

Heck, maybe we might finally see Panasonic announce something 8K-related…

Canon

(Image credit: Canon)

Will CES 2024 be the launchpad for the highly anticipated Canon EOS R1? We all know that the new flagship is on the way, and that it's intended to launch in time for the Paris Olympics, so time is running out for Canon to show it to the world.

There are plenty of other possibilities, too. The Canon EOS R5 II feels a little ambitious, but Canon has a habit of showcasing its latest collection of concept cameras – many of which have made it to market, such as the Canon PowerShot Zoom and Canon PowerShot Pick. These are always fascinating glimpses into the future, and I'm excited to see what's on show this year!

Nikon

(Image credit: Nikon)

After a knockout year in 2023, Nikon could capitalize by taking the bull by the horns early in 2024. The likeliest candidate to me would be the Nikon Z6 III, which is widely expected to be here any minute.

There has also been a wild rumor about a Nikon Z9H – a speed-oriented version of the Nikon Z9. The "H" is ostensibly a nod to the suffix Nikon used to give to its flagship cameras to denote particular performance specialisms – such as the Nikon D1H, which was a speed-oriented upgrade of the base D1. Personally I'll believe this one when I see it!

Fujifilm

(Image credit: Future)

This feels like a bit of a long shot, as Fujifilm is usually more at home announcing products on its home turf at CP+. That said, with reports that the manufacturer will launch more cameras in January alone than it did in 2023 as a whole, a launch or announcement isn't out of the question.

What could this be? Well, a follow-up to the Fujifilm X100V is widely expected – and given what a blockbuster success that camera was, it could be a good fit for the broader-appeal of CES 2024. An outside chance would be the Instax Mini 99, which sounds like it might be a disruptive product.

With a good few days to go until the event kicks off, there will be plenty of news, announcements and leaks between now and doors opening. Stay tuned to this page where we'll keep you updated with all the launches as they happen!

(Image credit: Consumer Technology Association)

We're expecting to see some of the best cameras for video and maybe even the best cameras for vlogging announced at the show, along with AI improvements to the best photo editing software and the best video editing software.