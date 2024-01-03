CES 2024: Everything you need to know about the camera and tech showcase

By James Artaius
published

The world's biggest technology show, CES 2024 is taking place in Las Vegas next week. What camera kit will be there?

CES 2024
(Image credit: Consumer Technology Association)
CES 2024, the biggest technology event in the world, is taking place next week – and it's going to be the site of some huge announcements in the world of electronics. 

As always (at least, when there's not a pandemic), CES 2024 will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada and runs from January 09-12. Last year saw 117,000 visitors and 3,200 exhibitors at the event, including the biggest technology giants such as Google and Microsoft.

Of specific interest to us, of course, are the imaging giants who are participating at this year's show: Canon, Nikon, Sony, Panasonic, Fujifilm and Adobe. While CES 2024 is a general technology showcase, not one dedicated to photography or videography in specific, it has been used as a launchpad for cameras and imaging tech. And with both video and AI being cornerstones of this year's event, we're sure to see some exciting launches.

Full details on the show can be found at the CES website. For now, here's what we're excited about and what we expect to see…

When is CES 2024?

CES 2023 will take place in its traditional home of Las Vegas, Nevada, running from Tuesday January 09 to Friday January 12. 

The event emanates from the Las Vegas Convention Center. If you're in the area, attendance details are on the CES website.

What do we expect at CES 2024?

Sony

Sony FX3

(Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

Word has it that Sony could announce five cameras this year, among them the Sony A1 II, A7S IV, FX3 II and ZV-E10 II. With all of these featuring headline video capabilities, it would certainly be the right time and place to debut at the video-obsessed CES.

Personally I think it's waaaaaay too early for a Sony A1 successor, though with a new rumor that the company could replace the Sony A7S III (and the A7S line altogether) and the Sony FX3 with the FX3 II, this feels like a new pillar that would be well-cemented in Las Vegas. 

Panasonic

man wearing the panasonic biel smart glasses for the visually impaired

(Image credit: Panasonic / Biel)

There's been plenty of chatter about replacements for the Panasonic S1 / S1R, Panasonic S1H and Panasonic GH6. And given that the company launched the Panasonic S5X and S5 IIX last January, it's entirely possible that an S1R II, S1H II and GH7 could be revealed at CES 2024. 

Of course, as a general tech giant, we could see plenty of other adjacent imaging breakthroughs. At last year's show Panasonic announced "life changing" smart glasses, made in conjunction with Biel Glasses, using AI to help users with impaired vision. 

Heck, maybe we might finally see Panasonic announce something 8K-related…

Canon

Canon EOS R1 mockup

(Image credit: Canon)

Will CES 2024 be the launchpad for the highly anticipated Canon EOS R1? We all know that the new flagship is on the way, and that it's intended to launch in time for the Paris Olympics, so time is running out for Canon to show it to the world. 

There are plenty of other possibilities, too. The Canon EOS R5 II feels a little ambitious, but Canon has a habit of showcasing its latest collection of concept cameras – many of which have made it to market, such as the Canon PowerShot Zoom and Canon PowerShot Pick. These are always fascinating glimpses into the future, and I'm excited to see what's on show this year! 

Nikon

Nikon Z6 II

(Image credit: Nikon)

After a knockout year in 2023, Nikon could capitalize by taking the bull by the horns early in 2024. The likeliest candidate to me would be the Nikon Z6 III, which is widely expected to be here any minute. 

There has also been a wild rumor about a Nikon Z9H – a speed-oriented version of the Nikon Z9. The "H" is ostensibly a nod to the suffix Nikon used to give to its flagship cameras to denote particular performance specialisms – such as the Nikon D1H, which was a speed-oriented upgrade of the base D1. Personally I'll believe this one when I see it!

Fujifilm

Shooting with natural light is a key skill for any photographer, says Alistair Campbell

(Image credit: Future)

This feels like a bit of a long shot, as Fujifilm is usually more at home announcing products on its home turf at CP+. That said, with reports that the manufacturer will launch more cameras in January alone than it did in 2023 as a whole, a launch or announcement isn't out of the question.

What could this be? Well, a follow-up to the Fujifilm X100V is widely expected – and given what a blockbuster success that camera was, it could be a good fit for the broader-appeal of CES 2024. An outside chance would be the Instax Mini 99, which sounds like it might be a disruptive product. 

With a good few days to go until the event kicks off, there will be plenty of news, announcements and leaks between now and doors opening. Stay tuned to this page where we'll keep you updated with all the launches as they happen!

CES 2024

(Image credit: Consumer Technology Association)

We're expecting to see some of the best cameras for video and maybe even the best cameras for vlogging announced at the show, along with AI improvements to the best photo editing software and the best video editing software.

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

