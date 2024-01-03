LaCie adds to its famous Rugged lineup with a new palm-sized SSD

In the fast-paced world of content creation, storage that complements your workflow is vital – and LaCie has built a reputation for providing just that.

Adding to its already impressive lineup of portable storage solutions, LaCie has announced the LaCie Rugged Mini SSD at CES 2024. The Rugged series of SSDs are world-renowned for being both robust and powerful, placing them among the best portable hard drives on the market.

LaCie Rugged Mini SSD (Image credit: LaCie)

The bright orange rubber casing has become iconic and identifiable among creatives, but it's not just the aesthetics that make these great storage solutions. The new LaCie Rugged Mini SSD is a portable storage drive that "delivers up to 4TB of durable, fast, and compact capacity".

Write speeds of up to 2000MB/s provide fast data transfer and feature USB 3.2 gen 2x2 technology. This offers compatibility with USB 40Gbps, USB 10Gps, Thunderbolt 4 and Thunderbolt 3 hosts including the latest Apple iPad, iPhone and Macbooks, as well as other portable computing devices.

"The ultimate storage companion for content creators, this high-performance drive is designed for effortlessly capturing, storing, and transporting essential files, videos, and photos," says LaCie.

LaCie Rugged Mini SSD (Image credit: LaCie)

An important feature, and one that earned the Rugged series its stature, is its robust form, making it the go-to for creatives on the move. The new Rugged Mini SSD, designed by Neil Poulton, provides the same durable rubber enclosure made from 30% post-consumer recycled materials. The enclosure also benefits from being IP54-rated for dust and rain resistance, offering "3-meter drop protection and 1-ton car pressure resistance" – earning its Rugged name!

The Rugged Mini SSD is compatible with Windows, macOS, and iPadOS straight of the box, and employs the LaCie Toolkit software for on-demand backup and mirroring that enables seamless file access and syncing across multiple devices.

There is a reason these SSDs are adored by content creators, especially those who shoot in challenging environments or travel often. They provide reliable and secure storage for your most treasured projects, and the new mini form makes travel all that much easier.

The Lacie Rugged Mini SSD is available now at the price of $79.99 (500GB), $119.99 (1TB), $189.99 (2TB), and $349.99 (4TB). We will update when we have global pricing.

