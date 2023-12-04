Instant gratification! Instax Mini 99 will offer "effects never experienced before"

By James Artaius
published

Rumor is that an Instax Mini 99 is on the way – and it will offer "color and light combination effects never experienced before"

Fujifilm Instax Mini 90 review
(Image credit: Gavin Stoker/Digital Camera World)

If the rumors are true, after 10 years Fujifilm is finally updating the Instax Mini 90 with the Instax Mini 99 – and, if the rumors are true, it will offer "unique color and light combination effects never experienced before on any Instax camera".

Looking closer at those "effects", though, it looks like they may be the kinds of analog characteristics – such as light leaks and bleed – that the best instant cameras from Instax have spent decades trying to steer clear of. 

The information comes from the team over at Fuji Rumors, which has a good track record with inside info on Fujifilm and Instax products.

"Fujifilm will launch the Fujifilm Instax Mini 99," writes the site. "It will come with some sort of 'filter' that will create unique color and light combination effects never experienced before on any Instax camera such as light bleed effect, green hue effect, red light flare, purple hue and more."

Obviously this is just a rumor, which is somebody's interpretation of the information. And I can only do my part to interpret the interpretation, which may lead the horse further from the water. Still, it does sound to me as if these filters – whether they're software-based, like Instagram filters, or a physical lens add-on like the Polaroid Now+ – are trying to replicate the low-tech, low-fidelity Lomography look.

It's an interesting tactic. The clean, sharp, well-exposed qualities of Instax prints are the things that differentiate the brand from the imperfection-laden charm of Lomo (and, to a lesser extent, Polaroid) cameras. So adding in these characteristics feels a little at odds with the Instax ethos. 

Still, my own (or indeed the original) interpretation of this information may be wide of the mark. I've never failed to be impressed by the quality of Instax, so I'm excited to see the long-overdue update to the Mini 90 – which came out way back in 2013! Which almost makes me feel as old as the fact that the first ever Instax camera was released 25 years ago

Wondering what type of instant film do I need? Pondering the differences between Instax vs Polaroid? We've got you covered!

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

Related articles