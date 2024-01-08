CES 2024: Live from the show floor at CES 2024

Refresh

Long event this; 5 hours of walking the halls as small companies pitching their wares, and hoping the big companies might be here with a few surprises. Had to get in early to hussle a seat. Last year LG presented several new Gram super light laptops and I hope for some new ones to come this year with better graphics handling for my use of Capture One, I've been “told” something might be mentioned in this session but nothing concrete yet. 6:40pm local time... LG does indeed have some new Gram laptops which I'm super excited about. LG also showed some cool monitor tech that can toggle from QHD @240hrz to FHD@480hrz which is pretty cool. I will confirm more during the week when I visit LG, and a new vacuum cleaner which is very unexciting to me but there you go. MyRow is here with their connected rowing experience, why this is a big deal is because it attaches to a Concept 2 RowErg which is maybe the #1 rowing machine on the market. Concept 2 does not offer any connected rowing experiences of note, but the new Myrow is an attached screen for $499 which gives you a “peloton” experience especially for rowing. As an owner of Concept 2 equipment, I'm very excited about it (and fitness vloggers will be too). Phonecam by Slimdesign is a wearable AI bodycam which looks amazing, offering some great AI tech to identify all kinds of threats and such in a very compact wearable, has some really good safety features, of course at a price but I'll explore more on that later after a proper interview. A step up from the other bodycams I have reviewed here on Digital Camera World. Also a GPS pet wearable featuring AI that can record biometric heart health information for cats and dogs from French company Invoxia. So much to cover but I’m signing off for a hard-earned sleep.

“Trends to Watch” presentation with several keynote speakers, however lots of mic problems preventing anyone from hearing anything meaningful. Talking mostly about how Gen-Z are changing the way technology is used, driven by global connectivity acceleration. Lots of talk about Starlink and other alternative connectivity solutions, “NextG,” 7G etc. etc. Li-Fi which may be 2-5 years from being on trend. According to the speakers, AI, sustainability, inclusivity, and health tech are pushing the next advancements. Only 9-10% of US consumers are familiar with AI and even fewer are aware of the possibilities of AI across the board with regard to its applications. 74% of those familiar with AI said there should be a balance and the need for regulation at the national level, 65% are concerned with privacy. Sustainability in solar, wind, and smart farms of devices to generate power. Mobility gets a mention of EV, E-Bikes, Scooters, Self driving cars, construction vehicles etc; Lots will be featured here at CES. Dealing with range anxiety and delivering value in EV cars is an issue that the industry needs to be addressing with greater focus. Electrification is moving to the air, and sea through all kinds of new technology. Now streaming is getting a mention and how additional streaming services are consumed in the US and how they are bundled together. I'm not sure I like the heavy bundling but here we are, are we any cheaper than a regular cable service ?! Hybrid mobile and cloud gaming is increasing, future state includes immersive features such as controllers and VR. So, in short, the future may hold the need to generate more 3D content (and people will be able to watch it while their car drives for them)!