AI pet camera Pet Pet Cam can feed social media by 'spotting cute events'

Leaving your pets behind while you travel can be pretty stressful, your feline friend can be pretty independent and while they miss their owners, checking in with them can be a difficult task. With dogs, you might have someone checking in and you don't want to miss all the fun of your dog while away.

When I'm away from my cat, I check in using an indoor google nest which I place in a high traffic area to see what my cat is doing. While great for that purpose alone I would like to see some more of the cute moments I miss when traveling or even see if my cat is happy eating and drinking.

Introducing PetPet Cam, the world's first GEN AI pet camera, capturing adorable moments of our furry friends and creating mashups for personal cherishing or effortless sharing and with some smart healthcare features.

So place your camera where your cat (or dog) is likely to be and you will be sent lots of events from your furry friend, such as a range of images of your pet yawning, belly showing, stretching, and playful interactions with pet sitters or family members. You will get sent various images and video “mash ups” of your pet doing, well, pet type things sent directly to your phone for you to share online, or with friends or family, or maybe you can just keep them to yourself.

The Pet Pet Cam housing design has little ears. (Image credit: ITIR CES2024)

The onboard edge AI functions akin to a seasoned photographer, Pet Pet swiftly responds to your pet's actions and skillfully manages the shot. Pet Pet Cam's autonomous photo capture claims to achieve an impressive 95% accuracy for defined events, relieving pet owners from the hassle of sifting through hours of footage to locate a particular frame, or worse still looking through your camera vendor's app.

One other really cool feature is that you can monitor feeding or drinking events and such so you can get an idea of your pets happiness, however to get that kind of data you need to have your Pet Pet Cam on almost all the time. Pet Pet Cam can also help with care from a professional, providing a platform for extensive pet care services. Share video content with pet healthcare professionals to analyze and evaluate your pet's well-being, ensuring comprehensive care for example.

The Pet Pet Cam comes in various colours and is kinda cool to see on a shelf rather than a featureless Nest Cam or such looking super boring or even worse, surveillance like. Availability is unclear but told “soon” so hopefully see this neat product online or in stores this year.

