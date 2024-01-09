Sony's CES 2024 presentation puts creatives first – offers new XR glasses – and shows off driving a real Sony car with a PlayStation controllers!

By Adam Juniper, Dan M Lee
published

Sony's CES 2024 presentation is a mixed bag, with the A9iii camera on display but a lot more weird and wonderful tech too

CES 2024
(Image credit: Future)

At Sony's press conference, the company had a lot to talk about, and creatives were clearly important to the company, though with Sony-owned Colmbia Pictures celebrating its 100th anniversary, the film studio's birthday was top of the agenda. 

Photographers and videographers will have been pleased to see the "world's fastest full-frame camera," the Sony A9iii (which you can preorder now) making plenty of appearances in the presentation, but in general the more interesting tools for creatives on display are connectivity tools for remote musical performance.

Like other companies, Sony seem concerned with the authenticity of creations – the battle to protect original content is being fought at Sony as well as elsewhere.

Sony's success with PlayStation is well-known, and of course they took the opportunity to talk about the PS5's 50 million sales and the PSVR2, but a new worn device – targeting a more professional & creative audience – also emerged.

CES 2024

(Image credit: Future)

This looks like a stripped down version of the PlayStation VR2, and didn't even get a name, but does come with a kind of controller wand ring. Pricing will be announced later in the year, when the device is due, so presumably what we're seeing here is Sony's attempt at establishing itself against the Apple Vision Pro. It'll be powered by the just announced Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 which can drive dual 4K OLED microdisplays and cope with the user / space tracking. Oh, and there will be 'video see-through'.

CES 2024

(Image credit: Future)

Toward the end of the presentation, it's time for the latest version of the Sony car which – just for fun – is being controlled using a PS5 controller. Apparently this won't be a feature of the final product, a partnership with Honda and now, it seems, Microsoft. Perhaps it'll use the new AI button!

See our guide to the best Sony lenses and the best Sony cameras.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 


Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 


He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

Related articles