These are the best Mint Mobile deals

If you're looking to cut the monthly cost of your phone bill, or simply want a bigger data plan so you are able to upload all your fantastic photos and mind-blowing video to your favorite social media platforms, then best Mint Mobile deals are certainly going to help you on your way to great savings – with more data, too!

Mint used to be a SIM-only service for individual users, but recently it has started to include a family plan. While not groundbreaking in the context of the wider industry, this is the first time the prepaid carrier Mint Mobile has offered a system to easily bundle together lines. Better yet, it's easy to set up if you're a new or existing customer and will automatically bag you the cheapest rates per line possible with the carrier.

Still unsure if Mint Mobile is for you? It offers a free trial, which we have included below with information to give you peace of mind before taking the plunge on these great offers. Better yet, why not browse all the latest deals over on the Mint Mobile website (opens in new tab).

The best Mint Mobile plan deals

(opens in new tab) Mint Mobile: get a $20 gift card when you switch (opens in new tab)

As a gesture of goodwill for switching to Mint Mobile, this little promo stacks on top of the super low monthly prices and range of device deals found at the carrier.

(opens in new tab) Mint Mobile | Unlimited data | 3-months: $30/month (opens in new tab)

Mint Mobile may be a newcomer, but this introductory offer is sure to make waves. For just $30 a month you can sign up for Mint's new unlimited plan for a whole 3 months right now. That's a price normally reserved for those who buy in 12-month chunks! (Note – after your three months is up, you'll have to sign-up for a 12-month slot to keep the same monthly price, otherwise, you'll be paying $40 a month for three months.)

(opens in new tab) Mint Mobile: bundle and save with a 12-month plan (opens in new tab)

As always, the best way to save is to commit to a longer plan. By going for a 12-month plan you'll see at least a $10-a-month saving on the cheapest 4GB data plan versus the standard 3-month period. Those savings get even better across the higher data plans, too, and all Mint Mobile plans are currently available at a cut-down introductory price for your first three months (like the unlimited plan above).

(opens in new tab) Mint Mobile: family plans starting at just $15/month (opens in new tab)

A great way to save is by bundling two or more lines into the family plan. Supporting two to five lines at a time, Mint will automatically enroll you at the cheapest monthly rate for three months on each line. That means paying just $15 per month for the 4GB data plan – a fee normally reserved for new customers or those buying a yearly subscription.

Mint Mobile free trial

(opens in new tab) Mint Mobile: 7-day free trial now available (opens in new tab)

With this 7-day free trial, you get yourself 250MB of 5G data, 250 minutes, and 250 texts free of charge. With phone plans as little as $15 a month, plus excellent coverage on the T-Mobile network, Mint is an extremely competitive choice for those on a budget.

Mint Mobile offers a free trial and it's a great way to check out this prepaid carrier without incurring any additional cost or jumping straight into a long-term plan. Simply visit the free trial page (opens in new tab), check if your phone is compatible, and sign up using your email.

After signup you'll receive two SIM cards that will enable you to trial the service for 7 days with 250MB of data, 250 minutes, and 250 free texts. To start your trial, simply input SIM 1 and activate the service via the Mint Mobile app. After your 7 days are up you can choose to either continue on SIM 1 with a new number or insert SIM 2 to port over your old number from another carrier. Note, you'll need to sign up with a credit card but you won't be charged unless you decide to carry on your subscription after your trial is up.

Mint Mobile phone deals

(opens in new tab) Apple & iOS devices: new customers get 6 months free (opens in new tab)

If you're a new customer you can grab 6 months of service for FREE. Not only is this one available on the latest iPhone 14 series, the SE 2022 and iPhone 13 (opens in new tab) are also eligible, along with decent budget Samsung devices.

