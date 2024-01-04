Dell's new 40" UltraSharp monitor introduces innovative tech for reducing eye fatigue

Dell Technologies has been recognized as a CES 2024 Innovation Award Honoree for its latest innovation: the Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor (U4025QW). The world's first 40-inch 5K monitor is certified for five-star eye comfort and marks nine years of Dell dominating the monitor industry.

Whether you are a content creator, a data scientist, an engineer or simply in need of a high-performance monitor, the U4025QW curved monitor promises the ultimate precision and efficiency to keep you productive in any work environment. This ultrawide curved VESA DisplayHDR 600 certified monitor boasts IPS Black Panel technology for superior color contrast and intricate detail in 5K resolution (5120 x 2160).

Dell has taken a step further in prioritizing user wellbeing by partnering with TUV Rheinland to enhance eye wellness. The U4025QW is the first monitor to receive the TUV Rheinland five-star eye comfort certification, setting a new industry standard for reducing signs of eye fatigue.

Dell achieved this milestone by doubling the refresh rate to 120Hz, incorporating an ambient light sensor for automatic brightness adjustment, and enhancing Dell ComfortView Plus to reduce harmful blue light exposure by more than 30%.

(Image credit: Dell)

Recent studies indicate that these improvements can lead to a significant reduction in eye fatigue, ensuring a more comfortable and healthier viewing experience for users engaged in prolonged screen use.

For tasks requiring pinpoint color accuracy, the U4025QW boasts a 99% DCI-P3 / Display P3 color space, making it perfect for color-critical professionals. The monitor also features Thunderbolt 4 for single-cable convenience with up to 140W power delivery, high-speed wired Ethernet connectivity at 2.5 Gbps via RJ45, and HDMI 2.1 FRL and DisplayPort 1.4 for smooth image transmission.

The monitor is presented in a premium platinum silver finish with front-facing quick-access ports for easy connectivity. For those seeking a smaller display, the Dell UltraSharp 34 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor offers similar features with a WQHD resolution (3440 x 1440).

Dell has also reinforced its commitment to sustainability by incorporating more sustainable materials in both the production and packaging processes. The packaging for the UltraSharp monitors is made from 100% recycled or renewable content, while the monitors themselves are made from 85% post-consumer recycled plastic and 100% recycled aluminum, meeting environmental standards such as EnergyStar and TCO Certified Edge, and achieving EPEAT Gold registration.

The Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor will be available worldwide from February 27 with a starting price of $2,399.99 / £1,885 / AU$3,558. The Dell Ultrasharp 34 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor will also be available on the same day with prices starting at $1,019.99 / £800 / AU$1,511.

