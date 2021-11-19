Black Friday Nikon Z5 deal – full frame mirrorless camera slashed to just $996.95!

Nicked named 'the catalyst' the Z5 is aimed at those wanting to take the next step into full-frame photography. It features a 24.3-megapixel CMOS sensor with a native ISO range from 100 to 51,200, which can be extended up to 102,400, and is equipped with both eye and animal detection along with 4K 8-bit video recording up to 30p.

It's a crazy price on a really good camera – we can't quite believe it! The only camera that comes close for value is the Canon EOS RP, but the Canon can't match the capabilities of this Nikon.

With 273-point hybrid autofocus system that uses both phase-detection and contrast-detection methods to quickly and accurately acquire focus for both stills and video applications in 4K and being equipped with Nikon's Sensor-Shift vibration reduction via the bodies 5-axis mechanism this camera is at an amazing price to performance ratio, so good, even we can't quite believe it!

