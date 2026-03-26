No matter whether you’re a hobbyist just getting started or a professional at the top of their game, every digital photographer needs a reliable memory card for shoots.

Lexar stands out as a top brand for SD cards, and right now at B&H Photo there are crazy deals on Lexar storage with up to hundreds of dollars in savings to be had.

Thanks to storage-hungry AI, prices have shot up on memory cards in recent months, so I’ve done the hard work for you by going through them and summarizing everything here. So, all you have to do is pick which memory card best suits your needs.

Lexar SDXC memory card deals

SDXC (secure digital extended capacity) memory cards typically feature lower storage capacity in the range of 64-512GB and slower data processing times, usually up to 300MB/s, and are better suited to hobbyists than professionals.

Save $2 Lexar 64GB Professional Silver Plus UHS-I SDXC: was $29.99 now $27.99 at BHPhoto Lexar’s 64GB DXC memory card will suit any hobbyist needing a lower level of storage and respectable but not lighting-fast write speeds. Max read speed: 205 MB/s | Max write speed: 100 MB/s | Min write speed: 30 MB/s | Records 4K, Full HD, and 3D Video Read more Read less ▼

Save $7 Lexar 128GB Professional Silver Plus UHS-I SDXC: was $54.99 now $47.99 at BHPhoto Lexar’s UHS-1 128GB SDXC offers a sweet spot between decent storage and fast write speeds. You’ll be able to store roughly two thousand RAW files on this without a problem. UHS-I / V30 / U3 / Class 10 | Max read speed: 205 MB/s | Max write speed: 150 MB/s | Min write speed: 30 MB/s | Records 4K, Full HD, and 3D Video Read more Read less ▼

COUPON! Save $105 Lexar 256GB Professional 2000x UHS-II SDXC memory card: was $355 now $250 at BHPhoto Lexar’s UHS-II SDXC memory card will do the trick for professionals using cameras with the traditional SD card slots, thanks to solid storage capacity and decent read/write times. The 256GB has a hidden $105 coupon at checkout, or the 512GB version is $100 off as well. UHS-II / V90 / U3 / Class 10 | Max Read Speed: 300 MB/s | Max Write Speed: 260 MB/s | Min Write Speed: 90 MB/s | Records Full HD, 3D, and 4K Video Read more Read less ▼

Lexar MicroSD cards

A number of smaller cameras, from action cameras to drones to even the Ricoh GR IV use the smaller microSD card format. Like with a standard SD card, high-resolution photos and videos will want a faster UHS-II card, but budget cameras can often get away with a more affordable UHS-I card.

Save $11 Lexar 128GB Professional Gold UHS-II microSDXC memory card: was $74.99 now $63.99 at BHPhoto The Lexar 128GB UHS-II microSDXC bolsters read out speeds for faster file transfers to your computer when editing. UHS-II / V60 / U3 / Class 10 / A1 | Max read speed: 280 MB/s | Max write speed: 100 MB/s | Min write speed: 60 MB/s | Records 4K and Full HD Video | Capture RAW and bursts Read more Read less ▼

Need some other camera gear? Discover the best camera deals across the Amazon Big Spring Sale

Lexar CFexpress memory card deals

CFexpress cards are ultra-high-speed, professional-grade memory cards for handling huge data files, such as 4K/8K video and fast burst-mode photography. They outperform SDXC memory cards in pretty much all aspects. They come in two types, so make sure to match the Type A or Type B to your camera's card slot.

Save $150 Lexar 1TB Professional Gold CFexpress 4.0 Type B memory card: was $1,049.99 now $899.99 at BHPhoto Not only do you get almost double the capacity with the 1TB version of the Gold CFexpress memory card, but you also get twice as fast read/write speeds, albeit for a higher price. PCIe 4.0 Bus | Max read speed: 3600 MB/s | Max write speed: 3300 MB/s | Sustained write speed: 3000 MB/s | Records RAW 8K Video Read more Read less ▼

ENDS Save 55% ($800) Lexar 2TB Professional GOLD CFexpress 4.0 Type A memory card: was $1,449.99 now $649.99 at BHPhoto The 2TB storage capacity will set you up for long recording sessions and productive editing with its blazing read/write speeds. This is a limited-time deal that ends on midnight EST on March 26, mixing a coupon with a sale price! PCIe 4.0 Bus | Max read speed: 1800 MB/s | Max write speed: 1650 MB/s | Sustained write speed: 1400 MB/s | Min write speed: 400 MB/s | Records RAW 8K Video Read more Read less ▼

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If you still need more help deciding which memory card to snag, then read our guide to the best memory cards for your camera.