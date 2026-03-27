This suspension is for all mainstream Sony memory cards – spanning all tiers...

Sony has suspended deliveries of its entire mainstream memory card range to Japanese retailers and customers, citing a global shortage of semiconductors and other supply-chain pressures.

If you were after a memory card recently, you know that prices are skyrocketing, especially for popular models from SanDisk. The move comes as memory card costs surged worldwide, fueled in part by AI's massive appetite for high-speed storage.

In recent months, memory card prices have tripled, making even standard models increasingly expensive. With AI data centers consuming vast volumes of DRAM and NAND flash memory, manufacturers like Sony are left scrambling for the remaining stock.

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Sony Japan's statement

Sony Japan states, "Due to the global shortage of semiconductors (memory) and other factors, it is anticipated that supply will not be able to meet demand for CFexpress memory cards and SD memory cards for the foreseeable future.

"Therefore, we have decided to temporarily suspend the acceptance of orders from our authorized dealers and from customers at the Sony Store from March 27, 2026 onwards.

"Regarding the resumption of order acceptance, we will consider it while monitoring the supply situation and will announce it separately on the product information page."

Why are memory cards in crisis?

Back in 1998, Sony introduced the Memory Stick. About 10 years later, it jumped on the SD and SDHC bandwagon, bringing these formats to the masses alongside its own media (Image credit: Sony)

AI is 'reshaping' many areas of photography – and memory cards are now feeling the impact.

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AI technology is fueling the shortage. Data processing centers for companies like Google purchase vast quantities of high-bandwidth memory and SSDs.

This surge in demand directly impacts other sectors – including photography – where DRAM and NAND flash memory are essential for SD cards and CFexpress cards. The demand is high, and the stock goes up in price.

While Sony's suspension currently affects only Japan, it signals potential trouble for global supply.

Sony's move could foreshadow similar restrictions in other markets, and other memory card manufacturers may soon face the same pressures...

Suspended memory cards

This suspension is for all mainstream Sony memory cards – spanning all tiers – but is currently only for Japan.

CFexpress Type A cards

• 240GB

• 480GB

• 960GB

• 1920GB

CFexpress Type B cards

• 240GB

• 480GB

High-end SD cards (THOUGH series)

• 64GB

• 128GB

• 256GB

Standard SD cards (V60 rated)

• 128GB

• 256GB

• 512GB

Entry-level SD cards (V30 rated)

• 64GB

• 128 GB

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