Sony A7 V overtaken by 3-year-old full-frame mirrorless – here's Japan's 'new' best-selling camera

This 3-year-old full-frame mirrorless has taken the No.1 spot in Japan's Yodobashi best-selling chart

Sony's newest full-frame camera dominated Japan's sales charts for six consecutive weeks – but the latest rankings reveal a major shift at the top. The Sony A7 V has now been overtaken by a 3-year-old camera, according to retailer Yodobashi.

In Yodobashi's latest best-seller list for the second half of April, the Sony A7C II has reclaimed the top position, overtaking the newer Sony A7 V after a strong run at No.1 since early 2026.

It marks a notable reversal, with the A7C II – released in 2023 – once again outperforming newer rivals, including Hasselblad's full-frame flagship camera.

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Japan's 'new' best-selling camera

The Sony A7C II is a true hybrid powerhouse (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The Sony A7C II is no stranger to the top of the charts. Throughout 2025, it frequently ranked among Japan's best-selling cameras across multiple retailers, often alternating between the top positions. Now, it has returned to No.1 after several months in the top three.

Why is the A7C II still so popular?

Released in 2023, the Sony A7C II continues to resonate with photographers thanks to its balance of performance and portability.

It features a 33MP full-frame Exmor R sensor, AI-powered subject detected autofocus (AF), 7-stop in-body stabilization (IBIS), 10-bit 4:2:2 4K 60p video – and it is compact, weighing only 514 grams (1 lb 2.2 oz).

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Despite newer releases, the A7C II remains a strong "all-rounder" option that avoids the size and cost trade-offs of larger flagship bodies.

Why the A7C II may have reclaimed No.1

The Sony A7C II has remained remarkably popular (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

In Japan, pricing plays a major role in sales rankings. Even with newer cameras available, the A7C II continues to offer strong, full-frame performance at a more accessible price point of $2,498 / £1,999 (the Sony A7 V, for example, is priced at $2,898 / £2,799).

The A7C II already delivers advanced AF, high-resolution imaging, and solid video capabilities – meaning some users may not see a compelling upgrade in newer models.

Also, retail rankings such as Yodobashi are heavily influenced by lens kits, bundled offers, and cashback promotions, which often favour established models like the A7C II.

Lastly, availability fluctuations and increased international demand for newer Sony models – as noted by retailer BCN – may also impact short-term rankings, affecting stock levels of the A7 V.

It remains to be seen whether the Sony A7 V can regain the top position in upcoming rankings, or whether the A7C II will continue to dominate Japan's best-seller charts in the coming months.

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