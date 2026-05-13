Sony’s A7R series has long been the brand’s high-resolution but slower burst speed mirrorless – but the new Sony A7R VI arrives with not only the highest resolution in the series, but massive 30fps burst speed capabilities.

Announced on May 13 alongside a new 100-400mm f/4.5 lens, the Sony A7R VI brings a fully-stacked 67MP full-frame sensor with up to 16 stops of dynamic range, paired with the Bionz ZR 2 processor. While that’s just a 6MP bump over the previous generation, the maximum burst speed has tripled over the predecessor’s 10 fps.

The Sony A7R VI can shoot at 30 fps using the electronic shutter – and remains at 10 fps for the mechanical shutter. High-resolution cameras like the A7R series tend to be far slower than lower-resolution models, as those larger files need more processing power. But the A7R VI shows that tech is advancing to the point where photographers can have both resolution and speed.

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That 30 fps matches the 50MP Sony A1 II flagship for speed, but not in endurance – the A1 II can maintain that speed for 240 RAW files, where the A7R VI slows after 150. The A9 III remains the burst speed champ in Sony’s lineup with 120 fps bursts.

That increase in speed is made possible by the new Bionz XR2 – the same processor that powers the 33MP Sony A7 V (which curiously has only an 85 frame butter on its 30 fps RAW files). The processor has an integrated AI processing unit rather than a separate unit for AI calculations.

The mirrorless makes 60 autofocus calculations per second, and the AI subject recognition, Sony says, has been fine-tuned to work with smaller subjects, including eye detection when the subject is farther away. Tracking is more stable and more accurate when the subject passes behind an object, temporarily disappearing from the camera’s view.

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The A7R VI also calls on AI for its new illumination estimation technology to boost the accuracy of auto white balance. This tool uses both a visible light and an infrared sensor, working together with the AI that will recognize common scenes such as shooting in a forest.

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Stabilization also sees a bump to 8.5 stops at the center. A new gyroscope unit also helps correct for roll better than the predecessor, Sony says.

The A7R VI’s resolution and speed come into play for video, where the new mirrorless can record 8K30p with a 1.2x crop and 4K at 120p or 60p with the full width of the sensor. In Super 35, the camera oversamples from 6K down to 4K. Sony notes that the camera’s heat sink allows for recording in a 77 degree F (25 degrees C) room at 4K 120p for 120 minutes.

A new Dual Gain mode reads the sensor twice while recording video for minimizing noise and retaining detail in the shadows – but as the tool reads the sensor twice, it isn’t meant for fast movement and is limited to 4K 30 fps.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Hillary K. Grigonis / Future) Sample images shot on the Sony A7R VI, unedited JPEGs except for resizing to 7K for web upload (Image credit: Hillary K. Grigonis / Future) (Image credit: Hillary K. Grigonis / Future) (Image credit: Hillary K. Grigonis / Future) (Image credit: Hillary K. Grigonis / Future) (Image credit: Hillary K. Grigonis / Future) (Image credit: Hillary K. Grigonis / Future) (Image credit: Hillary K. Grigonis / Future)

The tech on the inside is mixed with a handful of ergonomic tweaks outside the body. The grip has been redesigned – when I tried the camera myself, I thought it was one of Sony’s more comfortable designs.

Photographers can temporarily boost the burst speed on the camera by customizing the camera's AF-On button in the menu – a potentially major feature for a high-resolution 30 fps camera amid the rising cost of digital storage.

The A7R VI also has a handful of light-up buttons for working in dark environments – some DSLRs and mirrorless cameras from other brands, including Nikon, have a similar feature, but this appears to be the first time Sony has brought the illuminated buttons to its mirrorless line. The notch on the lens mount is also raised so photographers can feel where the lens needs to mount when swapping lenses in the dark, and the Auto on the mode dial is also raised for feel.

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That updated design is paired with a new electronic viewfinder that’s three times brighter than the earlier model. The .64-type viewfinder is a 9.44M dot, offers a 120fps refresh rate, and allows for blackout-free shooting at 30 fps. Like the predecessor, the A7R VI uses a touchscreen with a four-way tilt, but adds a vertical layout option.

The Sony A7R VI also gets a new battery – the first time Sony has updated its full-frame mirrorless battery since the original A9. Sony says the battery offers a 17 percent higher capacity while only being around five percent larger. A dual battery charger also launches with the camera.

That’s all wrapped up into a design that’s slightly lighter than the earlier model by about 20g / .7 oz. Like the predecessor, the A7R VI is weather-sealed and uses magnesium alloy across the top, front, rear cover, and internal frame.

The Sony A7R VI is expected to begin shipping in early June.

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