The Sony A7 V is No. 1 again – but Japan’s best-selling mirrorless cameras right now hint at another trend

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The latest bestseller list at a popular Japanese camera retailer hints at trends divided between pro and compact mirrorless

Sony A7 V camera with lens attached, on a tree branch
(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The best-selling camera in Japan right now doesn’t come as a surprise – but the second-place spot speaks to a key trend in the industry. The Sony A7 V has once again topped best-seller charts in Japan, but the rest of the best-seller list speaks to another trend: compact mirrorless cameras are in high demand.

The new data comes from major Japanese camera retailer Yodobashi for the first half of March 2026.

The Sony A7 V has now topped the Yobodashi best-seller list for the fourth time in a row – echoing other trends across the industry, where the new full-frame mirrorless has topped the Map Camera list in Japan since its launch and has also popped up on best-seller lists in the US.

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But, while the Sony A7 V topping the list may not come as a surprise, much of the remaining top ten models read like a list of compact mirrorless cameras. The Sony A7C II and Fujifilm X-M5 sit next on the list, hinting at the dominance of smaller mirrorless cameras as the point-and-shoot trend bleeds into the interchangeable lens market.

The top ten mirrorless cameras for the first half of March 2026 at Yobodashi are:

  1. Sony A7 V body
  2. Sony A7C II zoom lens kit
  3. Sony A7C II body
  4. Fujifilm X-M5 with kit lens
  5. Canon EOS R10 with 18-150mm kit lens
  6. Canon EOS R50 with 18-45mm and 55-210mm dual lens kit
  7. Sony A1 II body
  8. Sony ZV-E10 II with 16-50mm and 55-210mm dual lens kit
  9. Canon EOS R5 Mark II body
  10. Nikon Z5 II body

The list of best-sellers can almost entirely be split into two key categories: Pro-level mirrorless and compact mirrorless. The Sony A7 V isn’t Sony’s flagship, but it’s the brand’s newest full-frame camera with specs that hit across multiple capabilities without the price of the high-end Sony A1 II, which is also on the best-seller list.

The Sony A7C II puts a full-frame sensor into a compact mirrorless body (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

But outside of the A7 V and A1 II, the other Sony bodies on the list are known for their compact size. The Sony A7C II, in second place, packs a full-frame sensor into a smaller body than the A7 V, thanks to its rangefinder-inspired design that puts the viewfinder off to the side. The Sony ZV-E10 II is similarly a compact mirrorless, albeit with an APS-C sensor and a spec sheet that leans more towards vlogging.

The Fujifilm X-M5 follows that same theme, as Fujifilm’s smallest, lightest mirrorless body on the market right now. The X-M5 skips the viewfinder and focuses on vlogging as well as that more compact body style.

The Fujifilm X-M5 is a more compact mirrorless camera geared towards vlogging (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The cameras in fifth and sixth place speak to another trend: affordable cameras. The Canon EOS R10 and R50 sit among Canon’s most affordable mirrorless cameras – though both models leave more room for budding photographers to grow into than the most affordable R100 body.

In ninth place, Canon’s EOS R5 Mark II remains a popular pro-grade option, though it is perhaps a bit surprising that the new R6 Mark III didn’t make the list – the newer Canon mirrorless has been fighting with the A7 V on bestseller lists since as one of the newer pro-grade mirrorless launches.

Rounding out the top ten is the Nikon Z5 II – it’s one of Nikon’s most affordable full-frame cameras, if you take older, often-discounted models out of the running. Despite being a more affordable mirrorless camera, the Z5 II still packs an excellent low-light autofocus and 30fps JPEG bursts.

Bestseller lists can easily be skewed by factors like temporary sales, particularly on lists that only account for half a month. But with the Sony A7 V popping up on several best-seller lists now, along with the frequent appearance of smaller mirrorless cameras, key trends are beginning to emerge.

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Hillary K. Grigonis
Hillary K. Grigonis
US Editor

With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.

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