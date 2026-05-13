Get set for NINE new Viltrox lenses, plus a new flashgun

Viltrox has seemingly come out of nowhere to now be a formidable force in camera lens sector, and the brand is showing no sign of slowing. It's recently teased that it is readying as many as NINE new lenses (plus a flashgun), set to be revealed at the upcoming 2026 China International Photograph & Electrical Imaging Machinery and Technology Fair, which takes place in Beijing from May 15th to 18th. These include:

AF 28mm f/4.5 (L Mount)

(Image credit: Viltrox)

This is a tiny pancake lens which is outwardly similar to the Olympus 15mm F8 Fisheye Body Cap Lens for MFT cameras. The AF 28mm is however a full-frame design and it has autofocus, though like the Olympus lens, it also has a fixed aperture, in this case f/4.5. Pictured on a Panasonic Lumix S9, it seems to be an ideal companion for that camera, being super compact and likely also super light - an ideal lens for candid street photography.

AF 75mm f/1.8 EVO + AF 90mm f/2.2 EVO (APS-C)

(Image credit: Viltrox)

Both these primes belong to Viltrox's Evo line-up, which is positioned between the featherweight and accessibly-priced ‘Air’ series, and its premium ‘Pro’ and Lab’ lenses. Given previous Evo lenses have been released exclusively for APS-C Sony E and Nikon Z cameras, we'd expect these new 75mm and 90mm variants to follow suit. Like previous Evo lenses, they also have a dedicated aperture ring. Judging by the initial product images, both new lenses appear to have a very similar (and compact, for their maximum aperture) barrel size.

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AF 35mm f/1.4 Pro (Full Frame)

(Image credit: Viltrox)

This will be a premium lens for full frame cameras. The image we have shows a Sony FE version, but it's possible other mount options may be available. Despite being an autofocus lens, an aperture ring is present, and it looks as though it might have a de-click option, making it better suited to video work. As you'd expect for a fast lens, it seems like a fairly sizable design, albeit not too large in overall diameter.

New Tilt-Shift Lens

(Image credit: Viltrox)

This appears to be a manual focus lens that'll be part of Viltrox's Pro range of high-performance optics. As such we'd bet on it having full-frame coverage. Focal length and maximum aperture aren't clear, but it's possible the latter could be f/4.

AF 18mm f/1.2 Pro + AF 40mm f/1.2 Pro (APS-C)

(Image credit: Viltrox)

This pairing looks interesting. Both are compact APS-C lenses, yet fall into Viltrox's Pro range, suggesting their image quality will be a cut above its Evo APS-C offerings. The extra-large f/1.2 maximum aperture is also unusually generous for APS-C lenses, and will surely be appreciated by APS-C shooters who want a super-shallow depth of field. The lenses we can see are both E-mount, though Z mount versions might also be available.

AF 25mm f/1.7 (Micro Four Thirds)

(Image credit: Viltrox)

A new standard prime for MFT cameras, with its 25mm focal length equating to 50mm in full-frame terms.

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AF 35mm f/1.2 Pro

This lens is featured in Viltrox's teaser image showing all the lens' it'll reportedly be showcasing at the P&E show, but as yet we don't have any additional image or information, apart from it potentially being a full-frame lens. If so, it could be positioned as an even more upmarket, and faster, alternative to the full-frame AF 35mm f/1.4 Pro.

And not content with all those new lens reveals, Viltrox has also hinted that a new compact flashgun could also be on the way. We await the full reveal of it, along with the plethora of new Viltrox lenses, on May 15th.