Lumix celebrates 25th birthday with a new premium compact camera and it's got a proper viewfinder!

Panasonic is marking 25 years of Lumix with the launch of the Lumix L10, a premium fixed-lens compact that squeezes some serious hybrid camera tech into a body designed for everyday shooting. Lumix has now reached 254 different camera models in total, and Panasonic is celebrating that milestone with a 255th that looks both backward and forward – taking the much-loved Lumix LX100 and giving it a modern makeover.

The L10 has the classic LX100 shape, weighing around 508g / 1.12 lb, with an anodized metal body finished in Saffiano-style leather texture, and will be available in Black or Silver.

Image 1 of 2 Lumix L10 Titanium in Black (Image credit: Panasonic) Lumix L10 Titanium in Silver (Image credit: Panasonic)

The LX10 is built around the same Micro Four Thirds BSI CMOS sensor used in the Lumix GH7, with 20.5MP effective pixels, but it is paired with the same processor as the flagship Lumix S1 II. This is paired with a Leica DC Vario Summilux 24-75mm equivalent zoom lens with a bright f/1.7-2.8 aperture range. That gives the L10 a genuinely useful everyday range, from wide travel shots to short telephoto portraits, while it also has macro focusing down to 3cm at the 24mm focal length, extending to 0.3m at 75mm.

Autofocus is handled by Panasonic’s latest phase hybrid AF system, with 779 AF points and advanced AI-based real-time recognition AF, again matching the Lumix S1 II, with support for eyes, faces, bodies, animals, vehicles, and more dynamic scenes such as urban sports. High-speed shooting is available at up to 30fps using the electronic shutter, or 11fps with the mechanical shutter.

Perhaps most notably, Panasonic has kept the viewfinder. The L10 has a 2.36-million-dot OLED EVF, which is especially welcome given that viewfinders have been removed from some recent Lumix compacts, while the full-frame Lumix S9 also launched without one. It feels like a clear signal that Panasonic still sees value in the viewfinder for future models.

The rear screen is a 3-inch 1.84-million-dot free-angle monitor, and Panasonic has added a vertical LCD UI that rotates as the camera is turned, a useful touch for vertical shooting and social media content.

There is no sensor-based image stabilization, but the L10 does include lens-based Power O.I.S. as well as digital image stabilization. It also has a hot shoe that can connect accessories capable of communicating with the camera, something notably missing from the Lumix S9.

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Predictably for Lumix, video specs are strong. The L10 can shoot 5.2K open gate (4:5) up to 30p, 5.6K (17:9) up to 60p, and 4K (16:9) up to 120fps. Panasonic says all 4K modes, including the highest-speed options, are oversampled from 5.6K. There is also MP4 Lite, designed to create smaller 4K files for easier editing and sharing.

The L10 supports LUTs, including Magic LUT, which can create a LUT from an existing image. New photo styles include L.Classic, L.Classic Gold, L.Classic NEO, and Leica Monochrome.

Panasonic is also updating its Lumix Lab app. With the Lumix Lab 3.0 update, released on May 20, you can now edit RAW images in the app, fine-tune film and noise grain, and create slow-motion and speed-ramping edits. The L10 can connect to a phone wirelessly or now, through a wired connection.

The Lumix L10 is priced at £1,299 / $1,499 / €1,499 and available from June in stores, and from Panasonic directly online.

Lumix L10 Titanium Gold Special Edition

Lumix L10 Titanium Gold Special Edition (Image credit: Panasonic)

To truly celebrate 25 years of Lumix in style, Panasonic is also releasing a Titanium Gold version of the Lumix L10, and it gets more than a simple color change.

The Lumix logo has been moved to the bottom right rather than sitting on the front of the camera, giving the special edition a cleaner, more minimal face. It also adds a screw-in shutter release, while the camera menus have been finished in Titanium Gold to match the exterior color.

Panasonic is including exclusive accessories with the special edition, too, including a matching titanium gold lens cap, lens cleaning cloth featuring images of the L10, and a Lumix-branded leather and rope strap.

The Titanium Gold Lumix L10 will be sold through limited retailers, but will be available from the Panasonic Store from July. Surprisingly, the Titanium Gold version will only cost marginally more than the Black/Silver versions at $1,599 / £1,399 / €1, 599.