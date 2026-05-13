Canon EOS R6 Mark II drops $300 to under $2,000 in latest price slash

The Canon EOS R6 Mark II has just dropped to $1,999 at B&H, down from $2,299, saving you a very tidy $300 on one of Canon’s most capable full-frame mirrorless cameras.

For photographers who have been waiting for the right moment to step into the RF system, or for existing Canon users looking to upgrade from an older DSLR or early mirrorless body, this is exactly the sort of price cut that makes you stop and pay attention.

What makes the R6 Mark II such a strong buy is that it sits in that sweet spot between enthusiast and professional use. You get a 24.2MP full-frame CMOS sensor, Canon’s superb Dual Pixel CMOS AF II autofocus system, fast burst shooting, strong low-light performance, and the kind of colour science Canon users have trusted for years. It is not trying to be the highest-resolution camera in the range; it is trying to be the camera that does almost everything brilliantly.

For stills photographers, this is a serious all-rounder. Whether you are shooting portraits, weddings, travel, wildlife, events, or everyday editorial work, the R6 Mark II has the speed and reliability to keep up. Its autofocus system is particularly impressive, with subject detection that can recognise people, animals, and vehicles, making it a camera that feels just as comfortable tracking a moving subject as it does producing clean, polished stills in awkward light.

It is also a very capable hybrid camera, which is where its value really starts to show. With 4K 60p 10-bit internal recording, C-Log 3, and support for external 6K ProRes RAW recording, the EOS R6 Mark II is not simply a stills camera with video bolted on. It is a genuine content-creation tool for photographers who increasingly need to move between stills, video, and social-first work without carrying two separate systems.

At its original $2,299 price, the R6 Mark II was already one of Canon’s most compelling full-frame mirrorless bodies. At $1,999, it becomes even harder to ignore. You are getting a fast, weather-sealed, full-frame Canon body with excellent autofocus, strong image quality, and serious video features, while keeping enough money back to put towards RF glass, memory cards, or a spare battery.

If you have been holding out for a do-it-all Canon mirrorless camera, this B&H deal is a very strong shout. The EOS R6 Mark II remains one of the most balanced cameras in Canon’s current line-up, and with $300 off, it now looks like one of the smartest full-frame buys around.