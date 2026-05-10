Japan's most popular compact cameras are years old but outsell newer releases – and start at just US$99 / £79 with retro style

These compact cameras rule the Japanese market – the trendiest models prove: capturing memories does not have to be expensive

We all know that compact cameras are enjoying a resurgence. And in one of the world's most competitive and fast-moving markets, the trendiest models were released years ago.

The latest BCN+R rankings for April, which track retail across Japan's major electronic stores, show that best-selling compacts are not necessarily the newest – or the most advanced.

Sitting at the top of the chart is a three-year-old model, followed by a camera that costs as little as $99 / £79. These little point-and-shoots don't feature high specs, but their appeal lies in something different.

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10. Instax Mini Evo | Brown

Popularity despite camera age

Looking at the top ten best-selling compacts, it's clear that most are not genuinely new releases.

The Kodak Pixpro FZ55 arrived in 2017, the Pixpro C1 is the newest model having entered the market in 2025, while the Canon PowerShot SX740 launched in 2024 but is essentially a refreshed version of the 2018 model. Similarly, the Canon Ixy 650 M is also a renewed version of the 2016 model.

Japan's best-selling compact cameras are nearly four years old on average. While that may not seem particularly old for a camera, it's a striking figure in a market known for rapid product cycles.

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What makes these 'older' releases so popular?

The PowerShot SX740 HS Lite is highly-sought after, often on backorder in the US or UK (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

In the compact camera segment, Japanese buyers seem not to chase the latest technology but to prioritize familiarity, simplicity and value.

Affordability plays a major role, with the Pixpro C1 starting at $99.99 / £79 and higher options such as the PowerShot SX740 HS Lite costing $549.99 / £499.99.

Ease of use is another key factor, with point-and-shoot designs remaining highly attractive in an era where smartphone fatigue is growing.

There is also a strong element of nostalgia and retro appeal, with compacts increasingly seen as fun, lifestyle-oriented devices rather than professional tools.

And finally, familiarity matters. Established models have proven themselves over time and continue to sell steadily, even without major updates.

For many buyers, simplicity and affordability still win out over specification sheets – and that's unlikely to change in the near future.

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