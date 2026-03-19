Age is relative: This older, smaller, and more affordable full-frame mirrorless is still topping charts at a retailer in Japan
The Sony A7C II is a 2023 launch, but the compact mirrorless camera is beating out even the new Sony A7 V at one retailer in Japan
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
New camera launches often vie for the top spots on bestseller lists – but sometimes the most popular cameras are longstanding models. Case in point? At one Japanese camera retailer known for both new and used camera sales, the 2023 Sony A7C II has beaten out even the new and highly popular Sony A7 V.
Japanese camera retailer Kitamura has shared its list of best-selling mirrorless cameras for February 2026, and it’s a list that’s topped with a mix of cameras that are older – and more affordable – than similar rankings lists for other retailers in the region, like Map Camera and Yodobashi.
Topping the list is the Sony A7C II, a summer 2023 release that has remained quite popular even as the camera ages, including slotting in at number three in Map Camera rankings and number two in Yodobashi’s recent lists.Article continues below
The A7C II isn’t known for hard-to-find tech, but rather for its ability to pack a 33MP full-frame sensor into a more compact rangefinder-inspired body. The camera’s mix of size and capabilities has proven to be a popular mix – and a price lower than the A7 V probably doesn’t hurt either.
The Sony A7 V, which has led other Japanese lists since its launch, doesn’t show up until the fifth place spot at Kitamura, serving as a reminder that which camera is trending may vary quite a bit from retailer to retailer, even from the same region. Kitamura has a 7-story camera store in Tokoyo, but the retailer is also known for its selection of used cameras, which could be why the best seller list is made up of more older and more affordable cameras than other retailers in Japan.
Cameras from Sony make up half the top ten list, with the vlogging-oriented Sony ZV-E10 II kit taking second place, the Sony A6700 zoom lens kit taking fourth, the Sony A7 V in fifth, and the Sony A7 IV zoom kit in ninth place.
Nikon’s affordable crop sensor Z50 II slides in third with a double zoom kit, and the Z30 on the list at number six is also a two-lens kit. The brand’s most affordable current model full-frame body, the Z5 II, comes in eighth place.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
The only Canon on the list is the affordable Canon EOS R10 in the kit paired with an 18-150mm lens.
In tenth place is the Olympus PEN E-P7, a camera that’s only available in select Asian and European markets. The E-P7 is the only remaining current model in the popular PEN series, popular for its mix of a compact body and retro style.
The list of trending cameras at Kitamura serves as a reminder that sales from one retailer only offer a hint at what’s popular – and there may be quite a bit of variety between retailers. But, since brands rarely share detailed sales specifics, those trending lists are an interesting indication of what’s popular in photography gear.
The top ten mirrorless cameras at Kitamura, February 2026
- Sony A7C II
- Sony ZV-E10 II
- Nikon Z50 II
- Sony A6700
- Sony A7 V
- Nikon Z30
- Canon EOS R10
- Nikon Z5 II
- Sony A7 IV
- Olympus PEN E-P7
You may also like
Browse the best mirrorless cameras or the best compact cameras.
With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.