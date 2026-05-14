EIZO teases its first-ever OLED ColorEdge monitor

EIZO is set to reveal its first OLED monitor in its ColorEdge series of premium displays designed with photo and video editors firmly in mind. Until now the respected monitor brand has focussed on high quality IPS LCD panels, but with the increased contrast, vibrancy and color space coverage that OLED is capable of, it makes sense for EIZO to exploit this next-generation monitor technology.

(Image credit: EIZO)

As yet we've only got a teaser for the new display, but we know it'll be a 31.5-inch, 4K (3840 x 2160) panel featuring an anti-glare, low-reflection coating. It's also an HDR display, thanks to a healthy 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio, and what will also presumably be a high maximum screen brightness. This level of OLED contrast can result in color fringing around high-contrast details like black text on a white background, but EIZO says it has developed its own circuitry which is able to minimize such aberrations.

(Image credit: EIZO)

There are currently no statistics available for the monitor's exact color space coverage, but EIZO is keen to promote its custom ABL (Auto Brightness Limiter) system. The purpose of ABL is to lower overall screen brightness in order to protect an OLED panel during bright scenes. However, an unwanted side effect is often the altering of tonal balance and color perception. EIZO says it has engineered a more refined approach that maintains tonal accuracy and color stability, as well as preserving brightness across a greater proportion of the image.

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(Image credit: EIZO)

EIZO's OLED display will also allow you to choose between Highlight Dimming and Uniform dimming, so can opt to preserve mid- and low-tones as the screen will intelligently dim only highlight areas. The Uniform Dimming option reduces brightness evenly across the entire image for a consistent balance between light and dark areas.

(Image credit: EIZO)

In keeping with recent high-end EIZO monitors, the new OLED display will also feature hardware calibration, along with a built-in colorimeter for totally automated self calibration: a handy feature which ensures consistent color accuracy with zero inconvenience to your workflow.

(Image credit: Future)

If you can't wait for the full launch of EIZO's first OLED ColorEdge display and you're in the UK, you can preview it in person right now at the 2026 MPTS show in London, stand M60.