As memory crisis deepens, Nikon considers “passing on price increases depending on the situation”

Despite a challenging fiscal year, Nikon’s imaging division has shown resilience and the ‘Big N’ is looking to increase its profitability in the near future

Following on from Nikon’s publishing of its financial results for the year ending March 31 2026, Nikon Japan has released a Q&A document (translated using Google Docs) providing further insight into what has been a challenging 12 months for consumer tech manufacturers in general. And yet, despite huge losses in some areas of its business, Nikon’s imaging division performed solidly, in spite of challenges such as trade disruptions, US-imposed tariffs, rising memory prices, component scarcity, and consumer uncertainty.

Unsurprisingly, Nikon is expecting the memory crisis to hit its imaging business hard, with memory suppliers said to be delivering quotes quarterly, which could push camera prices higher. However, there is a sliver of hope for consumers. While Nikon has not committed to any concrete plan of action, it does say “we may also consider passing on price increases depending on the situation.”

The memory crisis is having a huge impact on the consumer tech industry and the imaging industry is no exception

In regards to US tariffs, Nikon explains that it has calculated its earnings forecast “on the assumption that the current tariff rate of 10% (35% for imports from China) will continue.” And that despite decreased rates, the current fiscal year is predicted to reap similar profits. This is due, in part, to the company getting ahead of additional tariffs that were imposed during the last fiscal year, by increasing its US inventory.

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Following Nikon’s acquisition of RED in 2024, video has become an increasing priority for Nikon, most notably due to the release of the video-centric Nikon ZR. In the Q&A, Nikon addresses the challenging environment for video, attributed to the memory crisis, “downside risks” due to tensions in the Middle East, and the slowing of some growth markets.

We received the first fruits of Nikon’s RED acquisition at the end of 2025 with the release of the Nikon ZR

But the company still sees potential, citing increased appetites for shooting, editing and viewing videos in both the US and Japan. Nikon says it has consistently secured profits of roughly 40-billion yen and that it believes it can still hit its medium-term management plan targets “by strengthening video functions and developing and creating markets”.

The rest of the Q&A covers areas beyond the company’s imaging division. It certainly looks like the current fiscal year will continue to present a challenging environment for Nikon’s imaging division. However, its robust performance for the year ending March 31 2026 will certainly bolster the company’s outlook for the year ahead. And let’s not forget that the ‘Big N’ is yet to reveal any of its camera cards for 2026, with no camera releases thus far. There’s also the potential for the heavily rumored Nikon Z9 II to be released before the end of the current fiscal year, although no official announcement has been made.

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