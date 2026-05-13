Where can I pre-order the Panasonic Lumix L10? Here's how to get your hands on the killer compact camera!

The covers have just been pulled off the brand-new Panasonic Lumix L10 – and this is one of the most exciting fixed-lens compact cameras I've seen in some time.

Designed for photographers who want premium image quality without the bulk of an interchangeable-lens system, the L10 combines a beautiful retro-inspired body, a Leica-branded zoom lens and a large Four Thirds sensor in a camera that feels made for street, travel, documentary and everyday photography.

If you are looking to get your hands on one, you're in the right place. Below I've gathered links to purchase the Panasonic Lumix L10 from retailers in both the US and the UK, whether you're after the classic Black or Silver finish, or hoping to secure the limited Titanium Gold Special Edition.

The standard finishes are priced from $1,497 in the US and £1,299 in the UK, with availability expected from June, while the Titanium Gold edition is set to be more limited and mainly available through Panasonic’s own store.

(Image credit: Panasonic)

Where to pre-order?

At the heart of the Lumix L10 is a 20.4MP Four Thirds, back-illuminated CMOS sensor, paired with Panasonic’s latest image processing engine.

That already puts it in a very interesting position, as this is not some small-sensor compact dressed up to look premium. This is a proper photographic tool, designed to deliver rich texture, natural colour and refined tonal gradation, with Dynamic Range Boost helping to pull more detail out of shadows and highlights when shooting stills.

The lens is arguably the real headline here. Panasonic has fitted the L10 with a Leica DC Vario-Summilux 24-75mm equivalent zoom, with a bright f/1.7-2.8 aperture range.

That gives photographers a hugely useful everyday focal range, from wide environmental scenes to portraits and tighter details, while still keeping the depth of field and low-light flexibility that make a camera genuinely enjoyable to use.

(Image credit: Panasonic)

Add in macro shooting from as close as 3cm at the wide end, and this becomes a camera that feels ready for almost anything you might come across on a day out with a camera over your shoulder.

The body design also feels like a big part of the appeal. Weighing 508g, the Lumix L10 has been built to carry all day, with a magnesium alloy front case, metal exterior and saffiano leather-textured finish that gives it a more premium feel than your average compact.

It also features tactile controls, including a manual aperture ring, control ring and Fn switch, which should make it feel far more instinctive in the hand than a camera controlled entirely through menus and touchscreens.

The Titanium Gold edition has been produced to celebrate 25 years of Lumix, and this commemorative model boasts a matching Titanium Gold user interface, more discreet rear branding, plus dedicated accessories, including an additional auto lens cap, shoulder strap and lens cloth.

It is exactly the sort of limited-edition release that collectors and serious Lumix fans will want to move quickly on – especially as Panasonic says availability will vary by region and sales channels will be more limited.

For photographers who like to get their look right in camera, the Lumix L10 also brings plenty of creative color tools.

Alongside the usual Lumix Photo Styles, Panasonic has introduced new film-inspired options – including L.Classic, with softer tones and muted colour, and L.ClassicGold, which adds warm amber highlights and a nostalgic contrast.

Realtime LUT support also means you can load custom looks into the camera and preview the final result while shooting, with the Lumix Lab app opening the door to even more personalized color workflows.

(Image credit: Panasonic)

Autofocus and speed have not been overlooked, either. The Lumix L10 features Phase Hybrid AF with 779 focus points, AI-based eye, face and subject recognition, plus high-speed continuous shooting at up to 30fps using the electronic shutter.

Optical image stabilization should also make handheld shooting more dependable, especially when working in lower light or at the longer end of the zoom. It is clear that Panasonic has not simply made a stylish compact; it has built something that should be properly capable in the real world.

There is video too, although the L10 feels refreshingly photography-first. It supports short-form and social-friendly workflows, including MP4 Lite for quick sharing, while a 2.36-million-dot OLED viewfinder and 1.84-million-dot free-angle monitor give you flexible options for composing stills and video alike.

In a market suddenly alive again with premium compacts, the Panasonic Lumix L10 looks like a beautifully judged camera: compact enough to take everywhere, serious enough to trust and stylish enough to make you want to pick it up every day.

(Image credit: Panasonic)

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