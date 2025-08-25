This camera takes it all: Sony A7C II best-selling mirrorless camera AGAIN!

Yodobashi Camera is one of Japan's leading electronic retailers – let's take a look at the mirrorless camera models that made it on the best-selling list for July

It doesn't really matter which best-seller list you check this year – the Sony A7C II is almost always in it. And now, with Yodobashi Camera sharing its July best-selling mirrorless camera rankings, surprise, surprise – the Sony A7C II takes the number one spot again. And it's also in third place, this time paired with a zoom kit lens.

If this sounds familiar, that's because it is. The June list looked similar, with the Sony A7C II in top positions back then, too. And in May, it was the same story. Only difference now is that the body-only version claims the crown, edging out the kit version.

Coming second is the Fujifilm X-M5 with the XC 15-45mm lens combo – not exactly a shocker. Fujifilm's been riding a wave of popularity ever since the X-T5 fropped. That model faced serious backorder issues through late 2022 and into 2023, but Fujifilm has since stabilized its supply chain. That said, the X-T5 body-only is still in such high demand that certain retailers continue to face restocks and delays.

So what other mirrorless models made the list?

Interestingly, this month's list is pretty balanced – each of the "Big Three" (Sony, Canon, Nikon) made solid showings, with Fujifilm confidently holding its ground. Here's how the top 10 mirrorless camera sales for July 2025 stack up at Yodobashi:

1. Sony A7C II

2. Fujifilm X-M5 + XC15-45mm lens kit

3. Sony A7C II + zoom lens kit

4. Nikon Z50 II + dual zoom kit

5. Sony A7 IV

6. Nikon Z5 II

7. Canon EOS R5 Mark II

8. Canon EOS R10 + RF-S18-150 IS STM lens kit

9. Canon EOS R50 + dual zoom kit

10. Nikon Z fc + 16-50 VR lens kit

Let's see if next month brings any surprises...

