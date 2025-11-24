DwarfLab reveals the smallest smart telescope ever

DwarfLab has revealed the smallest smart telescope to date – and significanly lighter and more portable than its existing Dwarf 3 model. Weighing just 820g or 29oz, new stargazing device has been designed to be as easy to use and convenient as possible. DwarfLab tells us that you can go from unboxing to shooting in just three minutes.

With a 360° motorized mechanism, it can find stars, planets and galaxies via the control of an app on your mobile phone. Despite its size, it offers a 7000mAh battery running time of up to four hours of running time. There is 64GB of built-in storage.

The resolution of Mini is lower than the Dwarf 3, offering a 1080P image from a 1/2.8in Sony IMX662 with 2.9µm pixels. The telscope has a150mm f/5 telephoto lens with 30mm aperture.

(Image credit: DwarfLab)

The scope comes equipped with three built-in filters. A dark-frame filter suppress thermal noise, an astro filter is designed to boost contrast of nebulae, and a narrow band filter suppresses city and lunar glow. An external solar filter is supplied in the box. Exposures of upto 90 seconds are possible using its equatorial mount mode.

The DwarfLab Mini 3 is available for pre-order now for $399 / £359 with shipping expected to start from December.

