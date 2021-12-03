Best lenses for Sony A7iii in 2021

For a long time the Sony A7iii has been the staple full-frame mirrorless camera that performs just as well at stills as it does video. Many hybrid shooters therefore require superior quality lenses that lend themselves to both disciplines, namely lenses that have smooth focusing and silent operation. But with so many options available for the camera, it’s sometimes hard to know where to start.

Generally, users want to balance budget with image quality whilst also attaining the best features such as Optical Steady Shot stabilization and flexibility in focal lengths. It’s not always the most expensive lenses that produce the best results, so that’s why we’ve included a range of lenses, some more affordable than others.

Photography is a vast creative discipline that aims to capture a plethora of subject matter. With that in mind we’ve rounded up the best lenses for the Sony A7 III to cover a wide range of uses, so there’s something for everybody. Included in this list are fast ultra-wide angle lenses for astrophotography, landscapes, and real estate photography but also super sharp primes ideal for isolating beautiful portrait subjects against a busy background. Longer lenses are important too and help reach out and capture the action when taking wildlife, sports, or action shots so we’ve picked the best of those as well. Of course, many of these lenses will also prove perfect for other Sony full-frame lenses from the original A7 to the A7R IV, and even the pro A9 II.

Read on to find the best lenses for the Sony A7 III and bag the perfect companion to your camera…

Best lens for Sony A7 III in 2021

(Image credit: Tamron)

This wide-angle zoom puts its money where its mouth is and competes well against all other lenses in its class. A useful zoom range makes it perfect for landscape photographers who need a little more flexibility when it comes to recomposing shots or wish to shift perspectives a little. A fast, constant f/2.8 aperture also suits low-light subjects and astrophotography.

It’s not just large vistas this lens excels at though, thanks to the 19cm minimum focusing distance at 17mm it can also pick out details cleanly. A rapid eXtra silent stepping drive (RXD) produces fast, silent autofocus making it adept at video shooting too, helping to pull focus without interference.

(Image credit: Sony)

2: Sony FE 85mm f/1.8 Best portrait prime lens for Sony A7iii Specifications Aperture range: Constant f/1.8 Image stabilization: No Lens construction: 9 elements in 8 groups Dimensions: 78 x 82mm Weight: 371g Filter size: 67mm TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Walmart View at Best Buy 950 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Creamy bokeh + Fast autofocus + Razor sharp + Fast maximum aperture Reasons to avoid - Characteristic vignetting at wide apertures - No in-built image stabilization

A light and nimble lens to shoot with this 85mm f/1.8 from Sony is ideal for portraiture. The fixed focal length sits perfectly to balance perspective compression whilst maintaining a level of accuracy to facial features. The focal length, combined with the fast f/1.8 aperture, creates a flatteringly shallow depth of field for creamy background bokeh that isolates subjects with ease.

Although it comes sans image stabilization, (for that you’ll have to rely on the in-body stabilization of the A7 III) it’s significantly cheaper and lighter than the more expensive FE 85mm f/1.4 GM making it more suited for portrait photographers that like to travel light and shoot on location.

(Image credit: Sony)

3: Sony FE 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 G OSS Best Sony A7iii lens for sports & wildlife Specifications Aperture range: f/5.6-6.3 Image stabilization: Yes Lens construction: 24 elements in 17 groups Dimensions: 111.5 x 318mm Weight: 2115g Filter size: 95mm TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon View at Walmart View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + Optical Steady Shot + Expansive zoom range + Compatible with teleconverters Reasons to avoid - Slow aperture range

There comes a time where photographers need to reach in close to the action and that’s exactly what the Sony FE 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 G OSS does. A huge focal length range aids the honing of frames for wildlife, sports, and action photography.

Though it has a slightly slower aperture range than other lenses on this list it’s equipped with an in-built optical steady shot feature that pairs with the A7 III’s in-built stabilization to provide a smooth shot whether handheld or on a monopod. It has three OSS modes and customizable focus hold buttons placed around the barrel at 90 degree intervals.

(Image credit: Sony)

If money is no object and top-notch optical performance is a priority then the Sony FE 12-24mm f/2.8 GM is the ultra wide-angle zoom for you. Innovative XA (extreme aspherical) elements combined with superior quality glass in the lens provide edge-to-edge sharpness at any zoom range with smooth bokeh to boot.

A low-light beast this GM lens sports a constant f/2.8 aperture throughout the focal lengths and extreme field of view lends itself to astrophotography, landscapes, interior, and real estate photography in one go. Due to the bulbous front end traditional filters won’t fit, instead a handy filter mount at the rear of the lens barrel houses the filters for expanded use.

(Image credit: Sigma)

5: Sigma 105mm f/2.8 DG DN Macro Art Best Sigma A7iii lens for macro Specifications Aperture range: Constant f/2.8 Image stabilization: No Lens construction: 17 elements in 12 groups Dimensions: 74 x 135.6mm Weight: 710g Filter size: 62mm TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon View at Walmart View at Moment Reasons to buy + Minimal chromatic aberration + Doubles as a portrait lens + Reasonably priced Reasons to avoid - Fixed focal length

Sigma’s Art line is known for impressive image quality and robust builds and this 105mm macro is no exception. With a strong, slimline profile it has weather seals all-round to protect it from the elements. Double that with a fluorine coating on the front element and it becomes a lens that could be taken anywhere.

Good as a mid-telephoto portrait lens thanks to its ability to focus to infinity, it quite obviously excels at macro images rendering genuine 1:1 reproduction ratios with outstanding detail. Utterly sharp throughout the frame and a special lens design that reduces color fringing that can’t be compensated for by the camera makes it likely the best macro lens for the Sony A7 III for the money.

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS Best pro telephoto zoom for Sony A7iii Specifications Aperture range: Constant f/2.8 Image stabilization: Yes Lens construction: 17 elements in 14 groups Dimensions: 88 x 200mm Weight: 1045g Filter size: 77mm TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon View at Walmart View at Best Buy 77 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Flexible zoom range + Optical Steady Shot + Iconic image quality Reasons to avoid - Understandably expensive

Though many lenses in this roundup rely on the Sony A7 III’s in-built stabilization system which performs well on many fronts, this 70-200mm is such a useful and portable lens that Sony are aware many users will be shooting handheld, so they’ve thrown another two stops of stabilization in the lens to help counteract camera shake blur.

Combine that with the fast and constant f/2.8 aperture and it develops into an indoor powerhouse for gig or events photography as well as creating flattering portraits with wonderfully isolated backgrounds and gorgeous bokeh. Keep an eye out on the horizon as the newer Mark II version of this lens is due to drop soon (pre-orders are already open).

