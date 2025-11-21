Nikon Z8 gets MASSIVE $800 price drop in the Black Friday Sales
Nikon Z8 Slashed by $800 - Best Price Yet on Hybrid Full-Frame Powerhouse
If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to invest in the Nikon Z8, that moment has arrived. Now priced at just $3,496.95 - down from $4,296.95 - you’re saving a massive $800 at B&H on one of Nikon’s most advanced full-frame mirrorless bodies.
For a camera of this calibre to drop by that amount is rare, and it makes this one of the most compelling offers of the season.
The Nikon Z8 delivers flagship-level performance in a compact mirrorless body, offering 45.7MP resolution, advanced autofocus, and impressive speed making it ideal for serious photographers and hybrid shooters alike.
The Z8 inherits much of the tech from Nikon’s flagship Z9, but packages it in a more manageable body tailored for hybrid shooters who demand both stills and video excellence. With a 45.7MP full-frame sensor, stacked readout, and top-tier autofocus performance, it handles fast action, low light, and high-end production work with confidence. This sort of performance at this price feels almost too good to be true.
Video shooters will also find plenty to love. With internal 8K60 and 4K120 recording, ProRes RAW support, a full suite of ports, and professional connectivity, the Z8 steps beyond stills into serious video territory. For anyone building a kit that has to perform across both mediums, this camera is a rare hybrid powerhouse - and now at its most affordable since launch.
The optical and lens system further strengthens the value here. Nikon’s Z-mount ecosystem continues to grow, with excellent prime and zoom options becoming increasingly accessible. When you pair the Z8 with high-quality Nikkor Z lenses, you’re setting up a camera system that can serve you for years - in photo, video, and everything in between.
For $3,496.95, this is arguably the best time to upgrade into pro-level gear without the flagship cost. Stock for bodies like this tends to move fast when they reach this kind of discount, and once it’s gone, the level of savings we’re seeing now is unlikely to come around again soon. If you’ve been waiting to step up your game, now is the time.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
