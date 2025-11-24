Starting out in videography and content creation, there’s one key mistake that I see time and time again: Forgetting about the audio. The built-in mics on cameras and smartphones are okay for close audio sources in quiet environments, but quickly prove subpar with distance and background noise. That’s where simple wireless mics come in – like the DJI Mic Mini, which has just dropped to the lowest price that I’ve ever seen.

The DJI Mic Mini is a simple plug-and-play mic that’s easy for even complete audio newbies to set up, yet it delivers excellent sound – far better than the built-in mic on most cameras and smartphones.

I’ve had the DJI Mic Mini on my Amazon wish list since I first saw it at a trade show earlier this year. I’m a photographer, not a videographer, but I know if I want to step up my Reels game, I need decent audio.

(Image credit: Future)

But, while I may be a technical nerd on megapixels and apertures, I’m still a rookie when it comes to audio, which is why the DJI Mic Mini is on my own wish list.

The mic is simple to use – you power the mic and receiver on (which happens automatically if you get the bundle with the charger). The mic and receiver are linked by default. That sounds incredibly simple to me – though there’s the DJI Mimo app if you want more control over the mic’s settings.

The DJI Mic Mini typically costs $89 for the one-person setup with a single mic, or $169 for the kit with two mics for interviews and a charging case rather than the cords that come with the single mic set.

During Black Friday, the one-person kit is $45 and the two-person with the charging case is $79. I’ve never seen the price drop that low, taking roughly half off the list price. I’ve spotted the deal at a few different US retailers, including Adorama, B&H, and Best Buy.

LOWEST EVER PRICE Save 49% DJI Mic Mini: was $89 now $45 at Adorama The DJI Mic Mini is a wireless mic for beginners that's easy to use yet delivers excellent sound quality. This Black Friday deal is the lowest price that I've seen. Pick up the one-mic kit if you only ever record one person talking at a time, or the two-mic kit for interviews and the added bonus of a charging case. Both are around 50 percent off for Black Friday.

While Black Friday seems to be more like two weeks than one day, this isn’t a deal that I would wait on. The mic deal is already out of stock at Amazon since the price dropped, where it’s now only available through third-party sellers. I suspect this deal may sell fast at other retailers, too.

Not an audio newbie? The more advanced DJI Mic 2 is also on sale for $200 for the two-person kit, down from $269.

