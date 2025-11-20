The Fujifilm X-E5 has a rare issue that could cause the strap to detach from the body, Fujifilm says
Fujifilm is offering free inspections and repairs after discovering a rare defect in the camera strap lug on the X-E5
The Fujifilm X-E5 has only recently started shipping, but Fujifilm has now issued a notice to users of a rare issue with the camera strap lugs on the mirrorless body. On November 20, Fujifilm published a statement confirming an issue with loose strap attachment lugs and offering free inspection and replacement for affected cameras.
The Fujifilm X-E5 ships with a rope-style strap that attaches to two points on the side of the body with a keychain-like loop. When I first tried the X-E5, I thought these lugs were frustratingly small to get the strap on, but that’s not the issue here.
Fujifilm says that in rare cases – “0.1% of all units shipped” – the lug strap attachment may loosen. If this happens, continuing to use the camera in that state could cause the strap to detach from the camera. If said detachment happens while the strap is the only thing holding the camera up, well, that could potentially be disastrous.
Fujifilm advises X-E5 owners to contact their nearest Fujifilm Customer Service Center to arrange for a free inspection and, if the camera is one of the units affected, a free repair.
“We thank you for your confidence in Fujifilm products and appreciate your understanding and cooperation,” Fujifilm wrote.
Beyond the X-E5, the announcement serves as a reminder to all photographers that it’s a good idea to regularly inspect the camera strap and the point where it attaches to the camera. Straps and the camera lug can wear over time, and regular inspections can help flag potential wear and tear before it leads to something far more disastrous: a dropped camera.
