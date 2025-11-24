Mic drop deal! This $20 wireless lavalier kit is an unbelievable upgrade for all content creators this Black Friday
Professional audio for just $19.90 with this comprehensive Joby wireless microphone bundle
To be honest, I couldn't believe the price on this wireless lavalier microphone kit when I first saw it. At $19.90, this Joby Wavo Air is a brilliant way of upgrading your video shooting set-up – whether you just shoot with your phone, or if you have a serious vlogging kit.
Every pro knows, is that poor quality audio is a no-no – and that you just can't improve the sound on your video simply using your device's built-in microphone.
This wireless tie-clip microphone kit from Joby cost $249 when it was first launched... and is now one of our budget choices for the best lavalier mic. But at $19.90 this is now one of those deals that anyone and everyone should be considering for themselves - or as a low-cost gift.
This wireless microphone kit comes with two wireless transmitters and two omnidirectional tie-clip mics - as well as a selection of mounts for attaching them. The receiver is supplied with both TRS and TRRS cables - and there is a pair of wind mufflers too.
The Wavo Air comes with two 2.4GHz transmitters and two clip microphones, allowing you record up close to two different sound sources. That's great for interviews - or for, say,, capturing the wedding vows of the bride and groom. The receiver, meanwhile, comes supplied with leads to plug into the audio socket of your camera or phone.
Check out our full Joby Wavo Air review
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.