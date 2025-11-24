Mic drop deal! This $20 wireless lavalier kit is an unbelievable upgrade for all content creators this Black Friday

To be honest, I couldn't believe the price on this wireless lavalier microphone kit when I first saw it. At $19.90, this Joby Wavo Air is a brilliant way of upgrading your video shooting set-up – whether you just shoot with your phone, or if you have a serious vlogging kit.

Every pro knows, is that poor quality audio is a no-no – and that you just can't improve the sound on your video simply using your device's built-in microphone.

This wireless tie-clip microphone kit from Joby cost $249 when it was first launched... and is now one of our budget choices for the best lavalier mic. But at $19.90 this is now one of those deals that anyone and everyone should be considering for themselves - or as a low-cost gift.

Joby Wavo Air: was $29 now $19.90 at Amazon This wireless microphone kit comes with two wireless transmitters and two omnidirectional tie-clip mics - as well as a selection of mounts for attaching them. The receiver is supplied with both TRS and TRRS cables - and there is a pair of wind mufflers too.

The Wavo Air comes with two 2.4GHz transmitters and two clip microphones, allowing you record up close to two different sound sources. That's great for interviews - or for, say,, capturing the wedding vows of the bride and groom. The receiver, meanwhile, comes supplied with leads to plug into the audio socket of your camera or phone.



Check out our full Joby Wavo Air review