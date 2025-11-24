Ex DJI engineers create AI camera with a HUGE 1,750mm telephoto reach

Another day, another AI camera. But the RocX doesn't just look different; it looks like it can also be used in conjunction with a mirrorless camera or traditional DSLR. Billed as the “World’s First AI-powered Distant View Camera,” it’s essentially a compact camera perched atop a joystick-controlled mount (RocX Handle), with the option for a larger gimbal (RocX Gimbal).

What’s interesting about the RocX Camera is that it betrays its compact form factor and is designed for long-distance photography and video. That’s not all, Farseer, the company behind it has links to an industry giant, with the RocX system said to be “Built by EX-Engineers from DJI.”

The RocX Camera boasts a massive 50x zoom (Image credit: Farseer)

The camera, which is giving me DJI Osmo Pocket 3 vibes (but bigger), is built around a 1/2.8” sensor, has an ISO range of 100-12,800, and is said to have optical and electronic image stabilization. The rear of the camera is dominated by a large, five-inch touch-screen, which will surely feel familiar to camera phone photographers.

When attached to its mount, the device boasts a function called Auto Tracking, where it physically pans to follow the subject, with subject recognition for people, animals, and birds. There is a video of a conventional DSLR/mirrorless mounted on the RocX Gimbal, with the RocX Camera mounted in the hotshoe and the gimbal moving to track a subject under its own steam, which is certainly an interesting application. It also boasts AI-powered photography, although further details are currently thin on the ground.

The rear of the RocX Camera is dominated by a large, five-inch touch-screen (Image credit: Farseer)

As you’d expect from a device touted as a long-distance camera, it has an extremely meaty 50x zoom, which starts at 35mm and reaches a whopping 1,750mm, with an aperture of f/2.0 to f/3.2. However, it’s unclear whether the presumably fixed lens has any optical-zoom capabilities or whether the zoom is entirely digital.

The camera can also shoot 4K and fullHD video, maxing out at 4K / 30p, and 1080p / 120p, the latter allowing for smooth slow motion. Both the RocX Handle and the RocX Gimbal feature two-axis stabilisation, with the former weighing in at 500g and the latter, 1kg. The entire system has a battery life of six hours.

The RocX Camera and RocX Gimbal can be paired with a more traditional DSLR/Mirrorless (Image credit: Farseer)

The Kickstarter for the RocX system launches in December, with up to 65% off Super Early Bird prices announced as follows. RocX Camera: $199. RocX Camera + Handle: $299. RocX Camera + Gimbal: $699. The message: “See You at CES 2026!” suggests that we'll see the device at the Las Vegas consumer-tech show in January.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You might also like...

If you're into AI cameras, take a look at the AI mirrorless made to ditch photography’s learning curve. This massive YouTube AI trend for '1950s Super Panavision 70' gets MILLIONS of views. And if you're not a fan of AI at all, why not wind back the clock and check out the best film cameras?