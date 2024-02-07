Best lenses for the Sony A6700 in 2024

The Sony A6700 is the latest in a long line of A6000-series cameras from Sony. It’s the new top model, taking over from the previous Sony A6600 and inheriting the new 26MP sensor from the Sony FX30, together with many of that camera’s advanced video capabilities.

The Sony A6700 is not just a camera for video, however, offering excellent image quality for stills and all the benefits of Sony’s state of the art AF and AI subject recognition. As the top camera in the A6000 line-up, the A6700 also has in-body image stabilization – only Sony’s top APS-C models have this.

With those credentials, the Sony A6700 qualifies as one of the best hybrid cameras around right now, and perhaps one of the best vlogging cameras too. However, most of the best Sony lenses are for full frame sensors so the choice of dedicated APS-C E-mount optics is smaller. Having said that, Sony has gone to some lengths to build on its E-mount range to offer some professional quality lenses amongst some more affordable options – and we’ve included a couple of full frame FE-mount lenses which we think are a good match for the A6700.

So let’s get on with our list…

Best lenses for the Sony A6700

Best standard zoom for Sony A6700

(Image credit: Matthew Richards/Digital Camera World)

If you’re looking for the best standard zoom lens to go with the Sony A6700, then this is it. The Sony E 16-55mm f/2.8 G offers an equivalent focal range of 24-83mm in full frame camera terms, and the constant f/2.8 maximum aperture is just what professionals have come to expect from premium zooms. On the downside, this lens is both heavy and expensive. The Sony A6700 is in itself relatively compact, so this combination will seem somewhat front-heavy. There’s also no in-built image stabilization – though this doesn’t matter particularly on the Sony A6700, which has its own in-body stabilization. The center sharpness is excellent throughout, though the corner sharpness is only average at the longest zoom setting.

See our full Sony E 16-55mm f/2.8 G review with lab results

Best utility zoom for Sony A6700

(Image credit: Sony)

Normally, consumer-level ‘long’ standard zooms are pretty average in both performance and handling, but the Sony E 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS punches well above its weight. The definition does fall off a little at longer focal lengths but by nowhere near as much as we’re used to seeing with lenses of this focal range, and while the maximum aperture does drop to f/5.6 at full zoom, that’s still better than a lot of newer zooms. This lens has optical image stabilization built in, and while do get IBIS with the A6700 anyway, it could still be useful on other, non-stabilized A6000-series bodies. This lens also quite light, very neat in its profile and handling and just a really nice lens to use. It doesn’t have the performance or the pro credentials of the Sony E 16-55mm f/2.8 G, but it’s a lot cheaper and, it’s own way, rather more likeable.

See our full Sony E 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS review

Best telephoto zoom for Sony A6700

(Image credit: Matthew Richards/Digital Camera World)

If you’re into sports and wildlife photography, you can of course choose from Sony’s range of full frame telephoto lenses and benefit from the extra reach of the Sony A6700’s smaller ‘crop’ sensor, but the Sony E 70-350mm f/4.5-6.3 G OSS is designed specifically for the APS-C format, so it’s a good deal cheaper and lighter – though these things are relative, and this is a fairly expensive lens given its relatively modest specifications. However, its optical performance is very good, and certainly better than we’re used to seeing from ‘consumer’ telephoto zooms. It also has optical image stabilization, which will be a big advantage if you use it on Sony A6000-series cameras that don’t have IBIS.

See our full Sony E 70-350mm f/4.5-6.3 G OSS test report

Best wide zoom for Sony A6700

(Image credit: Matthew Richards)

This new Sony E 10-20mm f/4 PZ G seems to have completely replaced the older Sony E 10-18mm f/4 OSS ultra-wide zoom, ditching the optical stabilization in favor of a slight increase in the maximum focal length and a power zoom. This lens is clearly designed for the video/vlogging market, and its small size, light weight and wide angle of view (15-30mm equivalent) will make it perfect for use on a gimbal or grip for self-filming. The optical performance is pretty outstanding too, so while the power zoom feature isn’t ideal for stills photography, this is still a highly desirable lens for photographers as well as filmmakers.

See our full Sony E 10-20mm f/4 PZ G test report

Best wide prime for Sony A6700

(Image credit: Matthew Richards)

It’s heartening to see wide-angle prime lenses coming out for APS-C cameras, especially when they are as good as this one. The Sony E 11mm f/1.8 combines a wide angle of view (17mm in full frame camera terms) with a fast f/1.8 maximum aperture, so it’s perfect for travel photography and especially low light interiors. The center resolution is excellent, and while it’s not quite as high in the corners, it’s still very good. It’s clear that this lens relies heavily on digital corrections, though, which is disappointing in a prime lens. Having said that, corrections are applied automatically in-camera and embedded in raw files, so it’s unlikely you’ll ever see uncorrected images anyway. Given its performance and its maximum aperture, the Sony E 11mm f/1.8 represents real value.

See our full Sony E 11mm f/1.8 review and lab results

Best fast prime for Sony A6700

(Image credit: Matthew Richards)

The Sony E 15mm f/1.4 G is another fast prime lens for the Sony APS-C E-mount system, this time with a focal length equivalent to 23mm in full frame terms and with a maximum aperture of f/1.4. In addition to that wide aperture, this lens also has a physical aperture ring, which will please both videographers and stills photographers. This would make a great wide-angle lens for travel and for low light, and while it is somewhat expensive, its optical performance is very good, even wide open at f/1.4. Like many Sony lenses, it does rely on digital corrections, but these are applied in-camera and embedded in the raw files, so you’re not going to be any the wiser.

See our full Sony E 15mm f/1.4 G review with lab tests

Best budget portrait lens for Sony A6700

(Image credit: Sony)

So far we’ve been featuring lenses designed specifically for Sony’s smaller format APS-C cameras, but there are a couple of full frame lenses which we think are worth a look, and this is one of them. The Sony FE 50mm f/1.8 is a ‘nifty fifty’ for Sony full frame cameras, but on the A6700 it delivers an equivalent focal length of 75mm – which, in combination with that f/1.8 maximum aperture, makes it a great ‘portrait’ lens for this camera. The optical performance is impressive given this lens’s low cost, with very good center and edge sharpness if you stop down just a little and nice smooth bokeh when used wide open.

See our full Sony FE 50mm f/1.8 review with lab tests

Best macro lens for Sony A6700

(Image credit: Sony)

The Sony FE 50mm f/2.8 Macro is designed as an affordable macro lens for Sony’s full frame cameras, but is also a very interesting choice for the Sony A6700, where its effective 75mm focal length is no disadvantage at all – in fact, the smaller sensor size will make tiny subjects appear even bigger (though in strict macro terms, the reproduction ratio is still 1:1). There are no dedicated APS-C macro lenses in the Sony range, so this is the next best thing for macro fans, and a good macro lens all round. The only thing against it for general use, we discovered, is that the autofocus is not very fast.

See our full Sony FE f/2.8 Macro review and lab tests