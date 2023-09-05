The best Sony A7C II deals in September 2023: stock updates and prices

If you're looking for the best and cheapest Sony A7C II deals, you've come to the right place.

Building off the full-frame sensor combination of its first-generation predecessor, the Sony A7C, the Sony A7C II offers improved resolution, autofocus, in-body image stabilization, and video capabilities in the same compact form factor (available in either black or silver) that's ready for all-day, everyday shooting. Launched in August 2023, the Sony A7C II is an impressive compact mirrorless camera due to its compact size and powerful image and video capabilities.

Read more: Sony A7C II review

Powered by a 33-megapixel full-frame Exmor R CMOS sensor and Sony's Bionz XR processor, the A7Cii is capable of offering 10-bit 4K video at up to 30 fps or a top continuous shooting rate of 10 frame-per-second with AF and AE using either the mechanical or electronic shutter.

An introduction of a back-illuminated structure to the camera's sensor gives it a higher resolution without sacrificing sensitivity, while also offering an improved ISO range of 100-51200 that's expandable to ISO 50-204800.

(Image credit: Sony)

The best Sony A7C II deals Sony brings its most compact full frame photography camera up-to-date Sensor: 33MP full frame Exmor R CMOS BSI | Image processor: BIONZ X | Lens mount: Sony E mount | AF points: 759-point phase AF | ISO range: 100-51,200 (exp. 50-102,400) | Video: 4K60p (Super 35), 4K30p, FHD120p | Viewfinder: 2.36m dots, 0.7x mag OLED | Size: 124 x 71.1 x 63.4 mm | Weight (body only): 15.1 oz / 429 g (Body Only) Preorder at BHPhoto Preorder at BHPhoto Check Amazon Improved 33MP full frame sensor Excellent autofocus Compact size Ergonomics still not great with larger lenses Only one SD card slot

(Image credit: Sony)

The Sony A7C II also has a built-in AI processing unit that brings a host of enhanced capabilities to the camera's autofocus and image stabilization systems, ensuring smooth handling and clarity no matter the shooting conditions.

The camera's 759 phase-detection points in stills mode and 495 points in video mode, which cover 94% of the image area, are enhanced with AI-powered subject recognition performance and real-time tracking.

The AI processor also uses a new autoexposure algorithm, Human Pose Estimation, to prioritize exposure areas for a 20% improvement in overall exposure accuracy. The auto white balance also benefits from the improved AI processor, aiding in difficult lighting conditions.

Other autofocus features include focus bracketing in up to 299 images with sequentially shifted focus points, focus accuracy in low light down to EV -4.0, focus breathing compensation, autofocus assist, focus mapping, and focus peaking during autofocus making this the perfect combination for any content creator looking for that perfect hybrid camera for both still and video.

Read more

Best Sony lenses

Best Sony cameras

Best Sony flashguns

