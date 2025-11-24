Polaroid Black Friday deals: Up to 50% off instant cameras and accessories… plus here's a hack to save an extra 10%!
Save as much as $230 / £230 in the Polaroid Black Friday deals – but which camera is the one to buy? I'm here to help you choose!
If you've been waiting to buy a Polaroid camera, or you're looking for a great deal on a gift for your photo-loving loved one, the Black Friday camera deals mean that now is the best time to buy.
However, while you can save up to 50% on cameras and accessories in the Polaroid Black Friday deals, there are six different models to choose from – so which is the right one for you? I've used and reviewed (and owned!) every one of these Polaroid cameras, so here's a quick rundown of what they each offer.
Something to be aware of is that Polaroid offers an additional 10% discount if you sign up to become a Polaroid Member. This is completely free, so it's an easy way to save even more money – but it only counts on your first order! Check out all the Polaroid Black Friday deals on its website.
Polaroid Black Friday deals: How to choose
Polaroid I-2 (review)
This is Polaroid's flagship and the only professional instant camera on the market. It boasts a glass lens (the sharpest Polaroid has ever made), along with a LiDAR autofocus system, a flash sync terminal to use studio strobes, and it accepts i-Type, 600 and the premium-quality SX-70 film. If you're not shooting for money, you don't need the I-2 – though it's hands-down the best instant camera you can buy!
Polaroid Flip (review)
My personal favorite Polaroid camera, the Flip has a clamshell design that protects the lens and also powers the camera on and off when you open and close it. (When it's closed, you can't accidentally turn it on and take a picture – which has happened with my other Polaroids!) It has an accurate sonar AF system and the most powerful flash of any Polaroid, delivering great quality on i-Type and 600 film.
Polaroid Now+ Gen 3
If you want to get creative, this is the camera for you. As well as five physical lens filters, to produce in-camera effects, the Polaroid app unlocks features like light painting and portrait mode as well as manual control. It also has a tripod mount, for selfies and long exposures, and produces top notch image quality using i-Type and 600 film.
Polaroid Now Generation 3
Where the Now+ is all about creative options and features, the standard now is all about point-and-shoot simplicity – just press the shutter and the camera spits out a photo, no nonsense! It accepts both i-Type and 600 film.
Polaroid Now Generation 2
The Gen 3 camera has a more advanced exposure and autofocus system, so it's technically the better camera. However, in real-world shooting I don't see a whole lot of difference between the two – so I recommend saving yourself some pennies and getting the older camera.
Polaroid Go Generation 2 (review)
If you've never seen one in the flesh, you won't believe how tiny the Go is. In fact, it's the smallest analog instant camera in the world! It takes super-small instant photos on Polaroid Go film (the only film it accepts) and the Gen 2 corrects all the exposure issues experienced by the original model.
🇺🇸 Polaroid Black Friday deals: US camera deals
The daddy of instant cameras, the I-2 is a pro tool that packs a glass lens (the sharpest Polaroid has ever made), fully manual controls, LiDAR autofocus, a flash sync terminal, the best image quality and it can even use Polaroid's premium SX-70 film.
Non-new member price $399.99
The Polaroid Flip is my favorite instant camera right now! It takes full-size Polaroids and packs the company's most powerful flash along with sonar autofocus and a clamshell design that both protects the lens and prevents you taking accidental shots!
Non-new member price $199.99
The ultimate tool for creative shooting! The Now+ boasts physical lens filters for in-camera effects, and the Polaroid app unlocks options like light painting, double exposures, portrait mode and manual control. It also has a tripod mount for selfies and long exposures.
Non-new member price $119.99
The standard "full-frame" Polaroid point-and-shoot camera, the Now lacks the advanced options and features of its bigger brothers – which is perfect if all you want is the straightforward, traditional, press the button and get a picture shooting experience.
Non-new member price $99.99
The older version of the Now is the cheapest full-size Polaroid camera on the market. It has the last-gen AF and exposure systems, so on paper the image quality isn't as consistently good as the Gen 3 – but I've never had any issues with my Gen 2, so I say save some cash!
Non-new member price $79.99
The smallest analog instant camera in the world, the Go is absolutely brilliant fun and an instant conversation starter. It does double exposures and has a self-timer, and is the ideal size for small hands if you have kids. I think everyone should have one of these!
Non-new member price $79.99
🇬🇧 Polaroid Black Friday deals: UK camera deals
The daddy of instant cameras, the I-2 is a pro tool that packs a glass lens (the sharpest Polaroid has ever made), fully manual controls, LiDAR autofocus, a flash sync terminal, the best image quality and it can even use Polaroid's premium SX-70 film.
Non-new member price £299.99
The Polaroid Flip is my favorite instant camera right now! It takes full-size Polaroids and packs the company's most powerful flash along with sonar autofocus and a clamshell design that both protects the lens and prevents you taking accidental shots!
Non-new member price £179.99
The ultimate tool for creative shooting! The Now+ boasts physical lens filters for in-camera effects, and the Polaroid app unlocks options like light painting, double exposures, portrait mode and manual control. It also has a tripod mount for selfies and long exposures.
Non-new member price £119.99
The standard "full-frame" Polaroid point-and-shoot camera, the Now lacks the advanced options and features of its bigger brothers – which is perfect if all you want is the straightforward, traditional, press the button and get a picture shooting experience.
Non-new member price £99.99
The older version of the Now is the cheapest full-size Polaroid camera on the market. It has the last-gen AF and exposure systems, so on paper the image quality isn't as consistently good as the Gen 3 – but I've never had any issues with my Gen 2, so I say save some cash!
Non-new member price £79.99
The smallest analog instant camera in the world, the Go is absolutely brilliant fun and an instant conversation starter. It does double exposures and has a self-timer, and is the ideal size for small hands if you have kids. I think everyone should have one of these!
Non-new member price £69.99
🇺🇸 Polaroid Black Friday deals: US printer deals
Polaroid doesn't just make cameras, it also makes some of the best portable printers – and those are also discounted in the Polaroid Black Friday deals.
Unlike the Polaroid Lab (or the rival Instax Link produces), which expose your prints onto actual sheets of instant film, these Hi-Print models use the premium dye-sublimation process to print onto 2x3-inch or 4x6-inch sheets of photo paper.
This pocket printer is only an inch thick, making it supremely portable, and boasts top-tier dye-sublimation technology to produce excellent-quality 53x86mm prints. It's totally app-based, and pairs quickly and easily with your smartphone for effortless printing.
Non-new member price $99.99
For postcard-sized prints, the Hi-Print 4x6 produces larger 100 x 148mm-sized prints than the Hi-Print 2x3. Obviously that means it's also considerably bigger, so it's not the pocket rocket that its little brother is, but boasts the same excellent print quality.
Non-new member price $129.99
🇬🇧 Polaroid Black Friday deals: UK printer deals
Polaroid doesn't just make cameras, it also makes some of the best portable printers – and those are also discounted in the Polaroid Black Friday deals.
Unlike the Polaroid Lab (or the rival Instax Link produces), which expose your prints onto actual sheets of instant film, these Hi-Print models use the premium dye-sublimation process to print onto 2x3-inch or 4x6-inch sheets of photo paper.
This pocket printer is only an inch thick, making it supremely portable, and boasts top-tier dye-sublimation technology to produce excellent-quality 53x86mm prints. It's totally app-based, and pairs quickly and easily with your smartphone for effortless printing.
Non-new member price $79.99
For postcard-sized prints, the Hi-Print 4x6 produces larger 100 x 148mm-sized prints than the Hi-Print 2x3. Obviously that means it's also considerably bigger, so it's not the pocket rocket that its little brother is, but boasts the same excellent print quality.
Non-new member price £129.99
How big are regular Polaroids compared to Polaroid Go or rival Instax film? Check out my guide to instant camera film sizes, and make sure to check what type of instant film you need for your camera. You may also be interested in looking at the differences between Instax vs Polaroid.
James has 25 years experience as a journalist, serving as the head of Digital Camera World for 7 of them. He started working in the photography industry in 2014, product testing and shooting ad campaigns for Olympus, as well as clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal. An Olympus / OM System, Canon and Hasselblad shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and he loves instant cameras, too.
