Nikon Zf now available in Silver Edition AND gets a 'film grain' firmware update
Want, want, WANT! As if the Nikon Zf wasn't cool enough already, this metallic makeover adds to its irresistible retro charm
Nikon has released a Silver Edition of the Nikon Zf, to join the standard black model, which the company says is inspired by the silver plating on its classic film-era SLR cameras, such as the Nikon F. The metallic area actually occupies a relatively small portion at the top and bottom of the camera, while the textured leatherette finish that covers the majority of the camera body remains black – or in a variety of more vibrant colorways.
Six exterior color options will be available alongside the standard silver-and-black model. There are three brand-new colors – Cognac Brown, Teal Blue, and Mauve Pink – as well as three colored Silver Edition cameras in the existing colorways of the black camera: Moss Green, Stone Gray, and Sepia Brown.
To coincide with the announcement of the Silver Edition cameras, Nikon has also announced a new Film Grain feature for the Nikon Zf, which adds a grain effect to photos and videos reminiscent of film stock, in which photographers will be able to adjust grain size (3 options) and strength (6 levels).
Furthermore, this feature can be combined with Imaging Recipes (presets created by Nikon creators that are downloadable via Nikon Imaging Cloud) and Picture Controls to create photographs with a truly filmic feel tailored to each individual's personal and creative style.
The Film Grain feature is scheduled to arrive via a firmware update that will be released later this year, and will work with the original black-bodied Nikon Zf, as well those in the new Silver Edition line.
The Nikon Zf Silver Edition will be available in late September for $2,199.95 / £2,299 / AU$3,449 with a black finish, or $2,299.95 / £2,299 / AU$ 3,549 for the 'premium exterior' color options.
Nikon says that the decision to release the Zf Silver Edition was down to the strength of customer demand, and follows on from the Nikon Z fc, which also saw the launch of a metallic version and a range of body colors. Who knows, perhaps we'll see further variants inspired by the Nikon Z fc Heralbony Edition, which came adorned with a range of four bold and beautiful graphic prints.
Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as Guides Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related.
Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights.
Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N.
