The Nikon F6 was only discontinued five years ago – am I crazy for wanting a new Nikon film camera?

The Nikon F6 is one of the most legendary film cameras of all time

The Nikon F6 represented the pinnacle of film camera engineering upon its release. After all, it only launched in 2004, the same year as the then-flagship DSLR, the Nikon D2X. And you might be surprised to learn that it remained within Nikon’s line-up right up until 2020. That’s right, you could buy a brand new Nikon film camera in the decade we’re in right now. You might be thinking that the ‘Big N’ was a little hasty, retiring the old F6, right on the cusp of the film camera boom, but I think it was the right move.

I consider the Nikon F6 to be one of the top 10 Nikon cameras of all time, but it’s a highly advanced film camera that didn’t come cheap. Even today, you’re looking at over $1,000 / £1,000 for a good used example, and while I love the F6’s classic Nikon design, the bulbous DSLR-style body is simply too utilitarian for your average film photographer. And I include myself in that demographic, too.

The little Pentax 17 is an ideal everyday film camera for hobbyists (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Let’s face it, a huge part of film photography is about aesthetics. Largely, the look of the film stock, but also the cool, vintage-looking cameras, too. There’s a reason why the Pentax 17 looks like a retro camera. Clearly, a pro-grade film SLR is no longer viable, despite the enduring popularity of film cameras. Nobody wants to go to brunch or stroll around with an armful of books, carrying a Nikon F6.

With that being said, if Nikon ever decided to produce a more casual film camera styled on the angular, retro-chic Nikon cameras of yore, I’d pre-order one immediately. I’ve actually spent the month capturing street photography with the Nikon Z fc, and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time with it. So much so, it’s been giving me a hankering to get out and about with my Nikon FM film camera. And for now, that’ll have to do.

