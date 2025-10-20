As 60MP compact cameras make headlines, the best cameras on TIME's 2025 inventions list are retro-inspired tech

TIME's Best Inventions 2025: Retro-inspired cameras like the Pentax 17 and Polaroid Flip lead the list

In a year when compact cameras boasting up to 60MP sensors hit the market, TIME's "Best Inventions 2025" list highlights a different trend. The most celebrated cameras aren't just about raw resolution – they cleverly blend modern technology with nostalgic design elements.

Standout models include the Pentax 17, a half-frame film camera tailored for a smartphone generation craving authenthic experiences; the Fujifilm Instax Wide Evo, which merges instant film printing with digital controls; and the Kodak Charmera, a collectible keychain camera that nods to Kodak's disposable legacy.

These cameras prove that innovation can happen by revisiting the past with fresh eyes. Let's explore why these nostalgia-driven cameras captured TIME's spotlight amid a year dominated by high-spec digital imaging.

Best inventions 2025

The Camp Snap is a screen-free digital camera loaded with retro charm (Image credit: Camp Snap)

In a market dominated by AI-enhanced, screen-saturated devices, Camp Snap's innovation lies in what it leaves out. This screen-free digital camera offers a rare, distraction-free experience – capturing 8MP photos with zero filters, apps, or instant previews. Designed for kids but embraced by nostalgic adults, it supports up to 500 shots per USB-C charge. In an age of constant digital feedback, Camp Snap redefines simplicity as a bold, modern design choice.

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The Instax Wide Evo stands out in 2025 by combining instant prints with digital control. Also awarded by the Good Design Awards, it offers a unique hybrid experience: Bluetooth image transfer, customizable lens effects, and a manual print crank for large-format Instax Wide film. Though digital image quality is limited, its intuitive interface and physical print process make instant photography tactile and fun.

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The Pentax 17 is the first major 35mm film camera release in nearly 20 years, designed for a smartphone generation. The half-frame format doubles shots per roll, matching vertical smartphone habits. The sharp lens and reliable zone focusing deliver great images, while its simple controls suit casual shooters. Its revival of film with modern sensibility makes it a noteworthy innovation in today's digital-dominated market.

Special Mentions

(Image credit: James Artaius)

The Polaroid Flip combines retro instant camera design with advanced features. Its sonar autofocus uses ultrasonic pulses to detect subject and select the best lens automatically. A screen display shooting modes, film count and exposure earning, enhancing usability. Remote control via the Polaroid app adds modern convenience By merging classic aesthetics with smart tech, the Flip brings a user-friendly twist to classic instant photography – making it a standout choice for those who want vintage vibes with modern ease.

(Image credit: Chris George)

The Kodak Charmera revives Kodak's dispoable legacy in a miniature digital form, perfect for 2025's gift market. This keychain camera features a 1.5MP sensor and a built-in LCD screen, delivering surprisingly decent images reminiscent of early camera phones. Solid in collectible blind boxes with seven designs, it blends nostalgia with novelty.

