This new compact camera is the size of a tape measure, has a retro sliding lens door, and brings fun back to photography (for just $89)

The NBD isn't here to outgun professional compact cameras – it's a small device that you can always have with you to capture moments that you would otherwise miss

Ever once in a while, a camera pops up that feels like a tiny rebellion against the industry's spec-obsession. Recently, that rebellion has taken the form of the NBD P100, a miniature retro compact camera that costs just $89.

And it features a delightfully nostalgic sliding lens door – a design cue straight out of the golden age of Sony Cyber-shots.

It's designed around one simple idea: make photography joyful again. And it couldn't have arrived at a better time. This year alone has given us compact cameras with triple-digit megapixel counts (for example, the 102MP Fujifilm GFX100RF), cinematic-grade video, and computational tech.

Those cameras are impressive – wildly so – but they're also exhausting. They're built for perfection, not for the feeling of capturing life as it happens. The P100, in contrast, is built entirely around that feeling. When you slide open its front plate, and shoot.

It's the same tactile joy that made millions fall in love with point-and-shoot cameras in the first place. It's simple, physical, and strangely grounding in a world where everything else is a swipe or tap.

Tech talk and fun features

Despite its toy-like size – no bigger than a tape measure – it features a 64MP sensor, can shoot 4K video at 30fps, comes with a fixed f/1.8 aperture, and 5x digital zoom. And the P100 has clearly been designed by people who understand what makes a compact camera fun.

There's a main rear lens for everyday scenes, portraits, or travel snapshots, and a neatly integrated selfie lens that turns the camera into a pocketable vlogging companion.

And it comes with creative features. So, instead of forcing you into editing apps or exposure menus, the P100 lets you experiment in the moment. Simply twist the filter wheel for a new look, for example, for warm, dreamy colors or classic black and white tones.

With 19 built-in filters and a lineup of automatic modes, it looks a bit like a modern interpretation of that "film simulation" joy we know from Fujifilm cameras, just packaged for a different kind of user.

Despite its nostalgic heart, the P100 slips in modern conveniences where they actually matter. USB-C charging, microSD storage up to 256GB, webcam capability for creators, and a surprisingly sharp output.

And then there's the size. I'm convinced this camera's strongest superpower is how unavoidable it becomes in your daily life. You don't plan to take it – you simply put it into a pocket, and there it is whenever something moment-worthy unfolds.

Price and availability

On Kickstarter, the P100 is already gathering momentum with over £3,000 pledged against a target of £682, 40 backers, and 27 days left. Pricing currently starts at $89, without taxes and delivery, with shipping planned for January 2026 – though, as with any crowdfunded project, timelines can shift. And we should warn that there is always a risk with these crowd-funding campaigns – as there is no guarantee the product will work as advertised.

As mentioned, the P100 isn't trying to outgun a Fujifilm X100VI, undercut a Ricoh GR IV, or win over the pixel-peepers. It's here to bring back the thrill of carrying a tiny camera everywhere, and to encourage spontaneous shooting.

And if the early buzz is anything to go by, this little sliding-lens compact might just become one of 2025's most delightfully unexpected hits...

