Df Dreams, Z fc Reality: The retro Nikon you should actually buy!

I’ve always had a soft spot for cameras that look like they’ve stepped out of a contact sheet from the seventies, which is why the Nikon Z fc keeps catching my eye. In the States, it’s now only $956.95 at B&H, and in the UK it’s an incredible £534.65 - frankly a bargain for a high-tech, retro-inspired body that still feels properly “Nikon” in the hand.

In a world where everything is chasing the same black-box aesthetic, the Z fc gives you knurled dials, engraved markings, and that throwback silhouette without making you suffer for it on the spec sheet.

For years, I’ve toyed with buying a Nikon Df purely for its looks - and for the romance of that full-frame sensor borrowed from the workhorse Nikon D4. But the market refuses to make sense; decent Df bodies are still fetching around $1,100 / £850 on the second-hand market on eBay. At that point, you have to ask the awkward question: Why pay above the odds for a decade-old DSLR when you can “upgrade” to modern mirrorless for less money and far fewer compromises? Nostalgia is lovely; overpaying for it is not.

Let’s be clear: it’s not an upgrade in format. The Z fc is DX, not full-frame, and if your life revolves around wafer-thin depth of field at ISO-less-than-nothing, you’ll already know why that matters to you. But take the spec-sheet one-upmanship out of the equation and you’re left with a camera that makes images you’ll be proud to print, share, and stand behind - today, not just in a wistful “remember when” way. The colour, the detail, the reliability of modern autofocus - it all adds up to more keepers and fewer excuses.

And here’s where it gets fun. If you’re anything like me, there’s a drawer somewhere with old Nikon F-mount glass that you can’t bear to part with. In my case, a 1960s Nikkor-H 50mm f/2 that renders with a glow I can spot across a room. Attach a simple FTZ II adapter to the Z fc, and suddenly, you’ve combined modern sensor technology with vintage optics. It’s a blend that gives your files character straight out of the camera - no faux film recipes, no endless LUTs - just honest, beautiful glass drawing on a clean, contemporary sensor.

Operationally, the Z fc is the camera the Df wanted to be in day-to-day use. You get the tactility of physical controls without the lag of an ageing DSLR pipeline. 4K video means your family clips, behind-the-scenes reels, and quick product demos don’t look like yesterday’s leftovers. USB-C convenience, eye-detect AF that actually locks, and a featherweight body you’ll throw in a bag instead of talking yourself out of it - these are modern perks you feel every single time you head out.

Will it replace my also “vintage” Leica M-E from 2012? Of course not - the M-E remains my sentimental favourite for personal work. But in pure technical terms, the Nikon runs rings around it, and that matters when you’re capturing fast-moving moments or switching to video without having to reshuffle your life.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Z fc is the sort of camera that quietly expands what you can do; not by shouting about specs, but by being easy, fast, and dependable under real-world pressure.

So is the Nikon Z fc the sleeper buy of 2025? At $956.95 or £534.65, it’s very hard to argue otherwise. You’re getting a compact powerhouse in a retro shell for decidedly non-powerhouse money.

Pair it with a classic F-mount fifty and you’ve got something truly special: modern performance with old-school soul. And yes - we all like cheap. We like it even more when cheap looks this good and works this well!