This is the best-looking camera ever, and the Nikon Z fc Heralbony Edition is now available in the USA

There are four colorful designs to pick from in the Nikon Z fc Heralbony Edition range. Which is your favorite?

Nikon USA has announced the availability of new designer Heralbony Edition models of its retro Nikon Z fc camera, featuring designs from contracted artists from uber-cool Japanese design house Heralbony. We have reported on these models previously, but they were only available in selected markets outside of the US.

Heralbony is a Japanese company whose mission is to challenge the preconceptions of disability through art. It has an extensive licensed art collection created by neurodiverse artists, and the new Z fc cameras feature four carefully selected works of art from the 2,000-plus pieces in the Heralbony licensed collection.

The designs dominate the front of the camera, and are entitled Yurinoyoakeri, Cone Flower, Joyful Time and Samba. In addition to having a snazzy new look on the outside, the cameras display exclusive welcome screens when turned on.

The Heralbony Edition is a limited run of the retro Nikon Z fc and deserves pride of place on your bookshelf (Image credit: Nikon)

The Nikon Z fc combines cutting-edge mirrorless tech with a classic retro design and old-school functionality, where settings are entered with physical dials and analog controls reminiscent of classic film cameras of yesteryear, such as the Nikon FM2.

The new Nikon Z fc Heralbony Edition comes paired with the Nikon Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR lens for a suggested retail price of $1,199.95 and will be sold exclusively through the Nikon Store.

If you like the retro good looks but don't want to pay a premium for the designer look of the new editions, the standard Nikon Z fc is also available in its classically styled black and silver from several camera retailers.