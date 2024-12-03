This is the best-looking camera ever, and the Nikon Z fc Heralbony Edition is now available in the USA

The retro-cool Nikon Z fc just got even cooler, with an eye-catching
designer makeover resulting in four new models exclusively available from the Nikon Store
Nikon USA has announced the availability of new designer Heralbony Edition models of its retro Nikon Z fc camera, featuring designs from contracted artists from uber-cool Japanese design house Heralbony. We have reported on these models previously, but they were only available in selected markets outside of the US.
Heralbony is a Japanese company whose mission is to challenge the preconceptions of disability through art. It has an extensive licensed art collection created by neurodiverse artists, and the new Z fc cameras feature four carefully selected works of art from the 2,000-plus pieces in the Heralbony licensed collection.
The designs dominate the front of the camera, and are entitled Yurinoyoakeri, Cone Flower, Joyful Time and Samba. In addition to having a snazzy new look on the outside, the cameras display exclusive welcome screens when turned on.
The Nikon Z fc combines cutting-edge mirrorless tech with a classic retro design and old-school functionality, where settings are entered with physical dials and analog controls reminiscent of classic film cameras of yesteryear, such as the Nikon FM2.
The new Nikon Z fc Heralbony Edition comes paired with the Nikon Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR lens for a suggested retail price of $1,199.95 and will be sold exclusively through the Nikon Store.
If you like the retro good looks but don't want to pay a premium for the designer look of the new editions, the standard Nikon Z fc is also available in its classically styled black and silver from several camera retailers.
