This is the best-looking camera ever, and the Nikon Z fc Heralbony Edition is now available in the USA

The retro-cool Nikon Z fc just got even cooler, with an eye-catching designer makeover resulting in four new models exclusively available from the Nikon Store

Nikon USA has announced the availability of new designer Heralbony Edition models of its retro Nikon Z fc camera, featuring designs from contracted artists from uber-cool Japanese design house Heralbony. We have reported on these models previously, but they were only available in selected markets outside of the US.

Heralbony is a Japanese company whose mission is to challenge the preconceptions of disability through art. It has an extensive licensed art collection created by neurodiverse artists, and the new Z fc cameras feature four carefully selected works of art from the 2,000-plus pieces in the Heralbony licensed collection.

