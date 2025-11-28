The Nikon Zf Black Friday deal you can’t ignore — $300 Off and bonus gear
The Nikon Zf has been one of the most talked-about cameras of the year, blending a beautifully nostalgic design with Nikon’s modern mirrorless performance. And this Black Friday, it has dropped to a great price!
The body is now just $1,896.95, down from $2,196.95, saving you a clean $300 on a camera that has already built a cult following among hybrid shooters and lovers of classic styling.
The Nikon Zf brings vintage-style design and tactile controls to a modern full-frame mirrorless body, delivering reliable performance wrapped in classic shooting ergonomics. Plus two FREE items worth $258.99
What makes this deal even more tempting is that Adorama has decided to sweeten the pot. Alongside the discount, they’re throwing in bonus extras worth $258.99 - including a high-capacity SD card and a full Capture One Pro subscription. For anyone serious about photography, that’s not just filler; those are genuinely useful additions that enhance the shooting and editing experience straight out of the box.
The Zf has resonated with photographers because it delivers the tactile joy of traditional dials and classic ergonomics while packing the same imaging engine found in Nikon’s more advanced models. Its 24.5MP full-frame sensor, excellent low-light ability, and fast autofocus make it a camera equally at home on the street, in the studio, or during travel. It’s the rare hybrid that appeals to both emotions and practicality at the same time.
Videographers also have plenty to appreciate here. The Zf offers strong 4K performance, in-body stabilization and fast subject-tracking - all wrapped in a lightweight frame that encourages creativity rather than weighing it down. It’s the kind of camera that invites you to take it everywhere, and that alone adds huge value to your workflow.
The extra software and SD card from Adorama make this deal even more compelling, especially for newcomers stepping into full-frame or existing Nikon users building out their kit. Capture One Pro adds a professional-grade colour and editing workflow to the mix, while the additional memory card means you’re ready to shoot the moment the box arrives. These are the kinds of bonuses that genuinely elevate a Black Friday offer.
At $1,896.95, with meaningful extras on top, this is one of the standout Black Friday camera deals available right now. The Zf has been in high demand since launch, and with a discount this strong, it’s unlikely that stock will last long. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to make the leap, this is it - a perfect blend of price, performance, and Black Friday generosity.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
