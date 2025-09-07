Retro revival: the new Nikon Zf Silver Edition gets matching SmallRig accessories

When the Big N revealed the new Nikon Zf Silver Edition, it instantly stood out as a camera designed to turn heads. With its silver finish inspired by the classic Nikon F series, the Zf feels like more than just another mirrorless release but a deliberate nod to Nikon’s analog roots – blending vintage style with modern performance.

Naturally, that retro look invites accessories that keep the theme alive, and SmallRig has stepped in almost immediately. The company has announced new L-Shape handles designed specifically for the Nikon Zf, available in both silicone and wooden versions.

What caught my eye is how carefully SmallRig has matched the silver base plate to the camera body itself, so the grip doesn’t feel like an afterthought but rather an extension of the Zf’s design language.

The handles are lightweight, just over 100 grams, and attach tool-free with a simple D-ring screw. They also feature an integrated Arca-Swiss base plate, which makes switching from handheld shooting to tripod setups seamless.

(Image credit: SmallRig)

For those who want to go further, SmallRig is offering a full cage design that works in tandem with the grip and base plate, opening up more expansion options without clashing with the Zf’s vintage aesthetic.

One small but clever touch is the inclusion of a red accent sticker, a nod to the detailing often found on Nikon’s film cameras of the past. It’s removable, residue-free and subtle, but it’s exactly the kind of design detail that shows how both Nikon and SmallRig are leaning into nostalgia in a way that feels intentional, not gimmicky.

The silicone version of the L-Shape handle is priced at $39.99 /£36.90 / AU $62.90, while the wooden edition comes in at $46.99 / £42.90 / AU $73.90. Available to buy now, shipping starts September 19 in most regions, with a U.S. release following on October 10.

For photographers drawn to the Zf’s blend of heritage and modernity, these accessories look like they’ll slot right in. Even without trying them in hand, it’s easy to see how SmallRig’s approach adds grip, flexibility, and just a little extra retro flair to Nikon’s most stylish release in years.

(Image credit: SmallRig)

