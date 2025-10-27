Nikon Zf in sexy silver finish gets first-ever price cut, saving you $200

The Nikon Zf in silver just landed its first proper price drop, and it’s a good one: now $1,996.95, down from $2,196.95, saving you $200 at B&H. If you’ve been waiting for the retro-styled Zf to dip under two grand, this is the moment - and yes, the silver edition is in stock at major retailers at this price.

The Nikon Zf isn’t just a pretty face. It pairs Nikon’s Expeed 7 processor with a 24.5MP full-frame sensor, bringing subject-detection autofocus and stabilisation that punches well above its price bracket. It’s the same engine that powers Nikon’s higher-tier bodies, so you’re getting that classic Nikon FM2-inspired design with very modern performance.

Creators get serious flexibility. You’ve got 4K video modes, confident AF that locks onto people, animals, and vehicles, and the in-body stabilisation that smooths out handheld shooting. It’s an easy upgrade path if you’re coming from older F-mount DSLRs or want a dedicated camera to take pressure off your phone without hauling a brick around your neck.

Photographers will also appreciate Nikon’s pixel-shift high-res mode, which can composite up to a 96MP file for static subjects. It’s the kind of feature you normally associate with pricier bodies, yet here it’s wrapped in tactile dials, a proper shutter speed ring, and that silver finish that turns heads before you’ve taken the cap off.

As for the “first-ever price cut” claim, this silver edition only began shipping recently, and early stock is already showing a $200 discount at big-name stores. In other words, you’re not waiting months for a seasonal sale; the savings are live now and widely available. But do note that the original black version of this camera is cheaper.

Bottom line: if the Nikon Zf has been on your shortlist for its blend of heritage styling and modern mirrorless muscle, this $200 drop takes it from “treat” to “smart buy.” Inventory never stays flat at this price point - once the initial batch moves, expect fluctuation - so if the silver speaks to you, I’d jump.