Nikon Zf in sexy silver finish gets first-ever price cut, saving you $200
The new silver version of the Nikon Zf gets its first discount - here’s why it’s worth it
The Nikon Zf in silver just landed its first proper price drop, and it’s a good one: now $1,996.95, down from $2,196.95, saving you $200 at B&H. If you’ve been waiting for the retro-styled Zf to dip under two grand, this is the moment - and yes, the silver edition is in stock at major retailers at this price.
The silver Nikon Zf blends FM2-inspired retro styling with modern full-frame performance - tactile dials, gorgeous finish, and seriously capable AF in one head-turning body.
The Nikon Zf isn’t just a pretty face. It pairs Nikon’s Expeed 7 processor with a 24.5MP full-frame sensor, bringing subject-detection autofocus and stabilisation that punches well above its price bracket. It’s the same engine that powers Nikon’s higher-tier bodies, so you’re getting that classic Nikon FM2-inspired design with very modern performance.
Creators get serious flexibility. You’ve got 4K video modes, confident AF that locks onto people, animals, and vehicles, and the in-body stabilisation that smooths out handheld shooting. It’s an easy upgrade path if you’re coming from older F-mount DSLRs or want a dedicated camera to take pressure off your phone without hauling a brick around your neck.
Photographers will also appreciate Nikon’s pixel-shift high-res mode, which can composite up to a 96MP file for static subjects. It’s the kind of feature you normally associate with pricier bodies, yet here it’s wrapped in tactile dials, a proper shutter speed ring, and that silver finish that turns heads before you’ve taken the cap off.
As for the “first-ever price cut” claim, this silver edition only began shipping recently, and early stock is already showing a $200 discount at big-name stores. In other words, you’re not waiting months for a seasonal sale; the savings are live now and widely available. But do note that the original black version of this camera is cheaper.
Bottom line: if the Nikon Zf has been on your shortlist for its blend of heritage styling and modern mirrorless muscle, this $200 drop takes it from “treat” to “smart buy.” Inventory never stays flat at this price point - once the initial batch moves, expect fluctuation - so if the silver speaks to you, I’d jump.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.