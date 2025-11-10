Nikon Zf: My favorite retro camera slashed by $300 ahead of Black Friday!

Whether you’re a long-time admirer of the Nikon Zf, or are sorely tempted now that it's finally available in a handsome silver edition, you can save $300 at B&H Photo, with only $1,896.95 left to pay. A full-frame mirrorless camera packed with Nikon’s current-gen tech for below $2,000 is a great deal in my book, but this is an especially good price for the silver incarnation, which only got its first-ever price cut a couple of weeks ago. And yes, now it’s even cheaper ahead of Black Friday!

Save $300 Nikon Zf (silver): was $2,196.95 now $1,896.95 at BHPhoto It might look retro chic, but under the hood it’s got it where it counts: a full-frame 24.5-MP CMOS sensor, up to eight stops of IBIS, Nikon’s latest image processor, flagship AF tech, and 4K / 60p. The Nikon Zf is anything but style over substance.



Save $300 Nikon Zf (black): was $2,196.95 now $1,896.95 at BHPhoto Exactly the same camera as the Nikon Zf silver in a timeless all-black design. The Nikon Zf is modelled specifically after the legendary Nikon FM2, complete with precision-milled brass dials. You won’t find a more authentic-looking SLR-style camera on the mirrorless market.



Both silver and black editions of the Nikon Zf are purely cosmetic; it’s exactly the same camera from a technical standpoint. But before I wax lyrical about this retro camera’s specs, I’m going to wax lyrical about its good looks. Simply put, the Nikon Zf is the most faithfully designed SLR style retro camera on the market, directly inspired by the legendary Nikon FM2. Heck, even its precision-milled brass mechanical control dials will patina with age. It’s also very solidly built, boasting a magnesium-alloy body and weather sealing.

What’s certainly not retro, though, is its guts. It’s built around a full-frame 24.5-MP CMOS sensor, can provide up to eight stops of IBIS, and runs off of Nikon’s current-gen EXPEED 7 image processor. This powers the Nikon Zf’s extremely capable AF system that boasts flagship tech, including subject detection, as well as manual focus subject detection, which automatically finds your subject, so you can focus on, well, nailing your focus!

The Nikon Zf looks retro, but under the hood it features all the mod cons you'd expect from a modern Nikon mirrorless (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Pixel Shift is another mod con, allowing you to capture mammoth 96-MP RAW files. And while this camera’s form factor likely won’t appeal to video shooters, you can still capture 4K / 60p (albeit cropped).

At its heart, though, the Nikon Zf is a stills beast. It’s the kind of camera that implores you to head out and take photos. Not only because it looks so darn good, but because its physical controls are exceedingly good fun. Especially if you’re a camera nerd. And that’s why my favorite function on the Nikon Zf is its physical, black-and-white switch. At any moment, you can flick this switch and instantly start shooting in black and white.

So, if you’re looking for a camera that’ll entice you to head out and shoot, a camera that’s a lot of fun to use, or a camera that’s a great conversation starter, this is the best deal I’ve seen ahead of Black Friday.