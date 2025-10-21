Fujifilm is launching a new camera and lens on Thursday! Can you tell what they are from this teaser?

Fujifilm is launching a brand new camera and lens this week, and is teasing the announcement with a short video on its social media platforms (which you can see embedded below).

According to the teasers on Instagram, Facebook and other platforms, the official reveal will take place this Thursday, October 23 at 01:00EDT / 06:00BST / 16:00 AEDT.

The messaging in the US is pretty generic, with a simple "Stay tuned for what‘s coming next" in the social posts. In the UK, however, there feels like a bit more positioning at play.

"Your story starts now with our new camera and lens," reads the text, with a cheeky invitation for followers to speculate. "Can you guess what it is? Share with us in the comments!"

Deciphering the clues

From the video itself, we can deduce a few things. First of all, the silhouette tells us that this isn't a GFX medium format camera – so we're looking at an X Series body with an APS-C sensor.

Obviously Fujifilm has an exhaustive lineup of APS-C cameras these days, having resurrected a number of product lines in the past couple of years. Is Fujifilm adding another new member to the X Series family? It's possible, though that kind of move would usually be reserved for a headline X Summit event.

We're probably look at an update to an existing body. The silhoeutte is consistent with a models like the X-TX and X-TXX series – which would also jibe with the "your story starts now" messaging, as these lines have previously been among the best cameras for beginners.

Whatever model it is, the teaser is also quite clear that the new camera will have the Film Simulation dial – which again suggests that this might be a more populist or recreational camera, rather than a professional camera.

It's been a busy year for Fujifilm, having launched two very different compact cameras (the medium format GFX100RF and 1-inch X Half) along with a medium format cinema camera (the GFX Eterna) this year, not to mention the Instax Mini LiPlay+ released just last week. It's an exciting time to be a Fujiholic!

