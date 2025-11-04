Canon is getting ready to lift the veil on what appears to be a major announcement on November 06 – and the imaging giant’s latest teaser offers a far bigger hint at what’s coming in just a matter of days.

Canon had previously dropped a teaser at the end of October, so Canon fans already know that something is coming on November 06. But the first teaser just showed an underexposed glimpse of what looks like a mirrorless camera and a lens photographing a sunset, photographed from the back of the camera.

Canon’s second teaser, however, is a bit more revealing, showing another view of the camera-lens combo, this time viewing the camera from the front at a slight angle. The teaser, shared on Tuesday, November 04, was accompanied by a brief description on social media: “For the imagemakers who see the world differently. Get ready to discover your power and unleash your passion. Stay tuned for what’s coming 11/6.”

While the new teaser doesn’t explicitly state what’s coming, or even whether the announcement is a camera or a lens, careful attention to detail on that new teaser image offers a few more hints.

First, I can see that the lens in the photo is a zoom that goes up to 105mm and has a 77mm filter size. It looks to me like the lens in the teaser could be the Canon RF 24-105mm f/4 L lens, although I can’t be 100 percent certain with part of the lens hidden in shadow.

If the lens in the teaser is in fact a lens that already exists – the 24-205mm f/4 – then Canon is likely teasing a new body, not a lens. The first teaser, which shows more of the back of a camera than a lens, also seems to lean more towards a new body than a lens.

The new teaser photo shows an angled view of the camera’s grip, which showcases some classic Canon ergonomics. I can see the angled placement of the shutter release, an adjustment dial, and two additional dials at the top of the camera. Canon has a few full-frame mirrorless cameras with similar ergonomics already, so the teaser doesn’t exactly narrow it down as to what model is getting an update (or whether we’re in for something entirely new).

On the side, I can see a large door – I’m hoping that hints at dual card slots. Canon’s use of the words “power” and “passion” has me torn over whether the announcement is more pro or more hobbyist, but the glimpse of that side door feels more pro to me.

What’s not there in a teaser is just as important as what is. The camera in the teaser has a black shutter release, not red. That, mixed with Canon's use of the term "imagemaker," has me fairly confident that it’s not likely to be a cinema camera like the EOS R5 C, which has a red button rather than black.

While the second teaser still obscures the side of the camera where the name of the body usually sits, it offers several more hints compared to the first. I'm thinking it's a new full-frame mirrorless body. Make your guess, then tune into Canon’s announcement, which is scheduled for 1 AM EST / 6 AM GMT on November 6, or 10 PM PST on November 5 for the West Coast of the US.

