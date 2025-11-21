Perhaps one of the most unexpected hit cameras of the last few years ahs been the DJI Osmo Pocket series, especially the Osmo Pocket 3. This is now being generously discounted in some places – but that is just one of the signs a successor is likely in the post.

There have been a lot of rumors, but (as with most things DJI) there are some sources who tend to be a little more reliable and now some details that seem to make some sense, so I'll share them...

The X.com poster Igor Bogdanov is the source I'm referencing – he is far from the only one to have posted about the Osmo Pocket 4, but his posting about anything is more convincing than many other posters.

👉So, you've got it in your hands🫣. That's good. Osmo Pocket 4... You're hiding some interesting features.)#osmopocket4 pic.twitter.com/YDWKUVx4FxNovember 15, 2025

It is interesting, though, that another X feed, @djirumor has explicitly cited the date December 18, which, while it isn't as certain, would be a very opportune time for DJI to get a product into the USA. Not because it's just before the holidays. As most retailers will tell you, that's actually too late for most people to buy before Christmas Day. It is, however, just before DJI will not be allowed to launch any new products in the USA.

That is assuming things remain unchanged and the required investigation remains uninitiated by any of the five US agencies allowed to conduct it – they have had the better part of a year.

DJI Osmo Action 6 with 1/1.1-inch square sensor (Image credit: Future)

Now the problem is that the rumours still don't quite seem to line up. The Osmo Pocket 3 has a 1-inch sensor, making for surprisingly good low-light imaging from a compact device, yet some of the rumors point to the expected Pocket 4 getting a 1/1.1-inch sensor.

Do NOT listen to AI if you want to get this purchase right!

Hilariously to me ChatGPT 'thinks' this is a larger image sensor, but it isn't for two reasons. A larger number at the bottom of a fraction makes it smaller. 1/2in is bigger than 1/3. 1 inr. So even if the measurement was across the same diagonal we'd be talking a smaller image sensor.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And the new camera in the rumor looks bigger?

OK, it's just me, but I wouldn't have thought DJI would want to sign off by producing a product with a smaller image sensor. Even if it makes sense to use the 1/1.1-inch square image sensor just used in the Osmo 360 and the Osmo Action 6.

The only scenario I can imagine this being different is if the device has two lenses at different focal lengths – a tele as well as a wide, like most premium phones. Then even the physically slightly bigger housing seen in the Igor Bogdanov rumor image and covered in stickers might not be enough for two cameras unless the sensor was a little smaller.

And then it might be possible to explain it to consumers? DJI has certainly managed to fit multiple cameras on some premium drones – just look at the Air 3S.