Panasonic has announced a fresh round of firmware updates for its latest Lumix full-frame bodies, alongside a new version of the Lumix Flow smartphone app. Rolling out from November 26, the updates aim to refine both shooting performance and mobile workflows, bringing a mix of stability tweaks, new recording options, and UI improvements driven directly by user feedback.

The Lumix S1RII receives Firmware Ver. 1.3, while the S1II and S1IIE both move to Ver. 1.2. All three cameras benefit from an upgraded thermal control algorithm designed to deliver longer, more reliable recording times in challenging environments. Panasonic has also added a lower-speed SH burst mode (including pre-burst), new AF frame display options for eye and subject detection, and improved tracking stability.

Video shooters get access to the lightweight MP4(Lite) format at up to 3.8K, plus expanded compatibility with the Lumix S 100-500mm lens and Lumix teleconverters. Smaller quality-of-life fixes include a new preview-effect icon, faster focus-stacking processing, and a 1.6x anamorphic desqueeze option.

Firmware may not be as attention-grabbing as new hardware, but it often has a big impact. Manufacturers can unlock performance, streamline UI, fix bugs, and expand creative options without requiring users to upgrade their hardware. Panasonic, in particular, has built a strong reputation for long-term support, and these updates continue that trend by responding directly to the needs of working creators.

Updating a Lumix camera is straightforward. Users of the Lumix Flow app will also find the Ver. 1.4 update available through their usual app. Or for an old-school method, you can download the latest firmware from the Lumix Support site, copy the file to a formatted SD card, insert it into your camera, and follow the on-screen prompts.

Check out the best Fujifilm Black Friday deals

Improved Thermal Control Algorithm for Longer Recording Time:

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

• The thermal control algorithm has been improved to make the recording time less affected by environmental factors.

Addition of Lower-Speed Option for SH Burst Shooting:

• A lower-speed option has been added to SH burst shooting, including pre-burst shooting. (*1)

AF Improvements:

• Auto-recognition frames for only the main subject can now be set for display while using autofocus.

• AF frame display for human eye recognition can be set to 'rectangular' while using autofocus.

• Enhanced tracking AF stability through algorithm improvements.

Added Video Features:

• The option for the low-bitrate video format "MP4(Lite)" can now be selected. *3.8K (3840x2560) 29.97p/25.00p 50Mbps

Improved compatibility:

• Compatibility with our interchangeable lens S-R100500 and teleconverter (DMW-STC14/STC20) has been improved.

Support for LUMIX Smartphone App, LUMIX Flow Ver.1.4:

• External monitor function allows applying LUTs to live view, displaying multiple frame markers, and showing focus frames.

Other Functionality Improvements and Enhancements:

• An icon indicating that the preview effect is disabled will be displayed on the shooting screen when [Constant Preview] is set to [OFF].

• ISO Auto can be set in the [ISO Displayed Setting] menu in the Custom Menu.

• A bug where the live view quality differed between standby mode and video recording mode when applying false color has been fixed.

• Added a 1.6x display option for the Anamorphic Desqueeze Display.

• The base ISO sensitivity can now be visible on the ISO sensitivity setting screen when Dual Native ISO is set to AUTO.

• The default setting for functions registered to the sub video rec. button has been changed to “No Setting” in both Photo Mode and Playback Mode.

• The processing time for focus stacking has been improved through algorithm enhancements.

• A menu that allows you to display the live view with the same quality during both standby and video recording modes has been added. (*2)

LUMIX Smartphone App, LUMIX Flow Ver.1.4:

• Support for LUT view assist - LUT live view is available in the app and can be toggled ON or OFF.

• Support for multiple frame marker display - The same frame markers shown on the camera is output to the app as live view.

• Improved AF frame display for various recognition in Automatic Detection

*1 S1II and S1RII only.

*2 S1II only.

You might also like...

Check out more of the best professional cameras or the best cameras for video.