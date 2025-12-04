This award-winning Polaroid camera features tech we haven't seen in decades – and it might become your new favorite instant camera

Polaroid cameras have always held a certain magic. Whether it's the premium, manual-friendly Polaroid I-2 or the tiny, travel-ready Polaroid Go 2, each model brings its own charm. But the Polaroid Flip stands apart – and this year, it's done more than spark nostalgia.

Earlier this year, the Flip earned a spot on Time's Best Inventions of 2025, making waves for blending retro design with forward-thinking features. It's not just another nostalgia-driven camera dressed in vintage styling; it introduces technology that Polaroid retired decades ago – now refined for modern creators.

By merging classic analog charm with smart connectivity and genuinely useful innovations, the Flip brings a level of ease, reliability, and creative control that makes instant photography feel fresh again. For seasoned shooters and complete beginners alike, it's a standout option in a crowded market.

Tech you don't usually see anymore

The Polaroid Flip (right) brings back the signature flip-up flash unit along with the sonar-based autofocus system, seen in older Polaroid cameras like the Polaroid 660 (Image credit: James Artaius)

The Flip's signature feature is easy to spot: its bold, flip-up flash module. This isn't just a stylistic nod to Polaroid's classic 600 series cameras – it houses one of the most powerful flashes Polaroid has put into an instant camera, capable of lighting subjects up to 4.5m away. This means cleaner, sharper, more balanced photos indoors and at night.

What really sets the Flip apart, though, is something we haven't seen in decades: sonar autofocus. Borrowed from Polaroid's legends like the SX-70 Sonar, it uses sound waves to determine subject distance with surprising accuracy.

Paired with the camera's four-lens hyperfocal system (with preset focal distances from 0.65m to 2.5m), the Flip delivers noticeably more consistent sharpness than most instant shooters.

Lift the Flip's flash and go from vintage vibes to full modern control (Image credit: James Artaius)

And just when it feels like the Flip is leaning fully into its retro roots, it reveals its modern side. Flip open the flash, and the camera instantly connects to the Polaroid App via Bluetooth, unlocking manual exposure control, creative modes, long-exposure settings, and even firmware updates!

How it compares to other Polaroid cameras

The I-2 remains Polaroid's best performer in pure image quality thanks to its glass lens and LiDAR focusing. But at around $599.99 / £499.99 / AU$946, it's a specialist camera for those willing to invest.

The Flip, priced at $219.99 / £199.99 / AU$416, sits at a far more accessible level while still offering a shooting experience that feels both fun and capable – making it an instant favorite for everyday use.

However, Polaroid cameras are currently on offer – and the Flip is available for $184.99 / £179.99 / AU$379 for non-members, or $166.50 / £162 / AU$341.10 for new Polaroid Members (plus the membership is free).

Compared to the Now+ and Go, the Flip stands out for its autofocus reliability, stronger flash, and much more useful connectivity.

Instant photography is all about character, and the Polaroid Flip brings that in abundance. But what makes it exciting is how confidently it bridges the past and present. It revives older Polaroid camera features that many longtime fans loved while giving newcomers an easy, intuitive gateway into the format.

Discover the full sample images of the Polaroid Flip here (Image credit: James Artaius)

